The Caring Congregation to Host 'Bridges to Care Conference' in November

The Caring Congregation will host the Bridges to Care Conference for church staff & laypersons Nov. 14 and 15 at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS.

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caring Congregation will host a two-day Bridges to Care Conference November 14 and 15 2024 at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas. This conference is designed for church staff, laypersons, and pastors who are passionate about fostering care, connection, and justice for all ages. During this conference, attendees will engage with experienced care ministry leaders on how to create welcoming and compassionate care initiatives.The Bridges to Care Conference will highlight how to provide care as we delve deep into culturally sensitive topics as well as intergenerational care. Participants will leave equipped with practical strategies on how to handle topics including:Racial reconciliationLGBTQ careImmigrant ministry supportYouth empowermentSmall rural church outreachOnline community carePathways to healing during church conflictsRecovery MinistryMental Health Ministry“We’re thrilled to be able to host this educational conference,” said Rev. Karen Lampe, executive director for The Caring Congregation. “Our aim is to empower church leaders, both clergy and laity, to create a culture of compassion, and inclusion. Together, we will explore meaningful strategies for addressing the different needs of our communities, ensuring that everyone feels welcomed and valued.”The featured speakers at the event will include Karen Lampe, Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr, Bishop Delores Williamston, Bishop David Wilson, Rev. Dr. Leanne Hadley and Charlie Conder. Check out the registration to see the facilitators for the nine breakout sessions.Tickets will be $299 per person. Discounts are available for small churches, group registrations, and current seminary students, when registering. To sign up for the conference, go to https://resurrection.swoogo.com/bridgestocare/begin and for more information go to https://sharechurch.com/event/bridges-to-care/ The Caring Congregation is a nonprofit organization founded by Karen Lampe in 2018. The organization teaches church leaders a team-based approach to care ministry through a proven model, originally developed by Resurrection UMC. Lampe and her team have authored six books related to care ministry: Implementation Guide, Care Minister's Manual, Concise Guide to Congregational Care, Guia para la Implementatcion, The Caring Congregation: How to Become One and Why it Matters, and The Caring Congregation: Training Manual & Resource Guide. More information about The Caring Congregation can be found at https://thecaringcongregation.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.