MPD Seeking a Vehicle in a Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a vehicle in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, October 27, 2024, at approximately 3:40 p.m. officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24167056