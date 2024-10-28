Chrisad Streamlines Insurance Billing to Support Dental Practices and Public Health

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dentist studied for years to become extraordinarily proficient, life enhancing clinicians. However, in terms of understanding how to manage their practices & care for more patients...they were next to completely unprepared. In 1980, along came chrisad...a scientifically based, academically founded & data driven marketing firm that quickly specialized in only dentists & dentistry...& comingled consumer research practice behavioral data to provide recommendations that guide practices to unprecedented levels of growth & prosperity. Every irrefutable practice success metric is exactingly quantifiable & predictable. It never fails.

Clients Collectively Bill $4.3 Billion Per Year. The Largest Dental Practice in the World!

Based on these scientific approaches, Chrisad’s always evolving practice growth protocols cause predicable practice growth 100% of the time. The collective Chrisad clients are currently GROWING at a $400 million per year rate...from $4.3 billion in 2023. If ever there in an abnormality among their 1,500 clients...& predictable level of growth does not occur...in any client practice anywhere in the world...the variable is identified & thousands of clients are immediately notified to upgrade their protocols accordingly.

Thousands of Chrisad clients & other dental professional attend chrisad’s numerous “No Limits” regional conferences. Here, dentists learn from dozens of chrisad clients...who own & manage the world’s largest private dental offices...how to see more patients, grow & prosper at extraordinarily high levels.

Most Clients Reduce or Eliminate Physically Taxing Chair Time...While Earning Far More!

Chrisad practices are a self-sustaining “Golden Goose”: Why would they ever sell? Many owner clients no longer live in the cities, states or nations where their practices are located. Thanks to chrisad protocols, their practices grow & prosper while they are enjoying FREDOOM...more time away traveling & relaxing with their families & friends. Regularly offered large sums of money to sell their practices...they will easily earn FAR more by retaining their practices...while away from the office maintained for their children & spouses for generations to come. Why would they ever sell?

Chrisad is Rapidly Expanding to Best Care for More Deserving Dentist Clients

Privately owned & not influenced by outside interests...other than their valued dentist client’s welfare.... chrisad is currently massively increasing is client support staff to best support its rapidly growing client base. Chrisad currently is positively influencing up to 170 practices a day with in-office meeting most days of the workweek. So, in addition to the 4 1/2 decades of dental practice growth data... “soft” information gleaned from chrisad’s thousands of in office experiences each year...form a powerful basis for uniquely powerful practice marketing related suggestions.

Result is Better Dental Care & General Heath for The World

While chrisad primarily maintains clients in 4 nations...word of chrisad client’s unprecedented successes spreads rapidly and optimal protocols are emulated in practices around the US & the world. The result for chrisad clients & the public population is nothing but spectacular. Practices are thriving beyond their wildest expectations...& as a result, the increasing sector of the public that properly cares for their dental health live longer & healthier lives...with far fewer costly & uncomfortable dental emergencies.





