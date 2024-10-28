Master Plan Update Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Oct. 30 by Teleconference
The Master Plan Update Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet via teleconference on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 2-4 p.m. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.
WHAT: Meeting of the Master Plan Update Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, 2-4 p.m.
WHERE: Virtual, via WebEx
Instructions for listening to the meeting via WebEx:
Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m58944d4ef8a2c64d4f572a8bb2ba5c80
Password: NCDWI
By Phone: 415.655.0003
Access Code: 2431 653 7243
In accordance with GS 143-318.13, an in-person listening station will be available in Room 826V on the eighth floor of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 27604, for those who cannot access the meeting virtually.
The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.
