Burgum, Miller lead beam signing ceremony marking major milestone for North Dakota State Laboratory

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller led a beam signing ceremony today to celebrate the placement of the final structural beam for the new North Dakota State Laboratory in the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds.

The ceremony represented a pivotal moment in the construction of the new State Laboratory, a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance public health and environmental quality monitoring across North Dakota. The $70 million investment, approved by the legislature and funded through federal sources, will house approximately 50 staff members from the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (DDHS) and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The anticipated completion is June 2026.

"This beam signing represents the completion of a structural phase while also symbolizing our ongoing commitment to safeguarding public health and the environment in North Dakota," Burgum said. “The new laboratory will enable us to respond more effectively to health challenges and support clean air and water for North Dakotans. We’re grateful to the legislature for recognizing the need and approving funding for this project, the architects and contractors for the incredible progress they’re making, and the teams at DHHS and DEQ for their tireless work to keep North Dakotans safe and healthy.”

Miller, who chairs both the North Dakota State Laboratory Steering Committee and the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission, echoed the governor’s sentiments.

“This facility will facilitate greater collaboration among state agencies and enhance our ability to address emerging public health threats and environmental concerns,” Miller said.

After the remarks, attendees including statewide elected officials, state legislators, cabinet leaders and team members from DHHS and DEQ signed the beam before it was lifted into place by a crane. The ceremony was livestreamed on the governor's Facebook page, allowing citizens to participate in this momentous occasion as the state continues its investment in critical infrastructure.

For more information about the North Dakota State Laboratory project, please visit the Health and Human Services website.