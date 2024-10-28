PRESS RELEASE: NACON: STRONG SALES GROWTH IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024/25 TO €44.7 MILLION

Press release

Lesquin, 28 October 2024, 18:00 CEST

STRONG SALES GROWTH IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024/25

TO €44.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 38.5%

CONFIRMATION OF FULL-YEAR 2024/25 GROWTH TARGETS

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) today publishes its consolidated sales for the first half of its 2024/25 financial year (period from 1 April to 30 September 2024).

IFRS (€ million) 2024/25



2023/24



Change



Sales First quarter (April-June) 32.3 35.5 -9.0% Second quarter (July-September) 44.7 32.3 +38.5% Gaming 27.9 16.9 +65.4% of which: Catalogue 14.9 7.5 +98.5% Back catalogue 13.0 9.3 +38.8% Accessories 15.7 14.5 +8.7% Other(1) 1.1 1.0 +15.1% First half (April-September) 77.0 67.8 +13.6% Gaming 45.7 41.3 +10.7% of which: Catalogue 18.8 20.1 -6.6% Back catalogue 26.9 21.2 +27.1% Accessories 29.0 24.9 +16.6% Other(1) 2.3 1.6 +44.3%

(1) Mobile and Audio sales





Sales in the second quarter of 2024/25: strong growth in all businesses

Gaming sales showed very strong impetus in the second quarter of 2024/25, coming in up 65.4% at €27.9 million.

Catalogue sales (new games) amounted to €14.9 million, an increase of 98.5%. That rapid growth was driven in particular by:

The release of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM in September.





After initial technical difficulties, related mainly to servers struggling to cope with the large number of people wanting to play the game, development teams took the action needed to stabilise the network infrastructure and provide the best gaming experience. On release, the game was one of the top five best-selling games in the countries in which it is distributed.

With the server problems now resolved, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM is continuing to sell well.

The game will also be improved with regular updates and new seasons, such as “Return of Ibiza”, which will be available from December. The initial gaming experience will also be enhanced gradually in future seasons with large amount of additional content.

The excellent reception of RavenswatchTM, which was released on PC on 26 September and has major sales potential on consoles (release scheduled for 28 November). This game, which was initially available on early access, has already built a community of more than 600,000 active gamers and still appears on more than 700,000 residual wishlists*.





The Back Catalogue (games released in previous years) again saw strong growth. Its sales rose by 38.8% to €13.0 million. That growth was supported by the large number of successful games released in 2023/24 (Robocop: Rogue City TM, Taxi LifeTM, Welcome to ParadizeTM etc.).

The Accessories business also continued to post firm growth, with sales up 8.7% at €15.7 million. RIG 600 PRO headsets and REVOLUTION 5 PRO controllers continued to see very positive momentum in the US and Australia.

Outlook for the coming months

The Gaming release schedule will be busy, with the release of several games in all four of NACON’s specialist genres in the second half of 2024/25.

Sport: Rugby25 TM .

Racing: MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame TM and Endurance TM .

and . Adventure: Ravenswatch TM on console, Terminator: Survivors TM and Dragonkin .

on console, and . Simulation: Ambulance LifeTM.

The Accessories business will see the launch of several premium products in the third quarter:

For fans of motor racing games, a REVOSIM steering wheel, a COBRA chair and a STAND DRIVE PRO racing stand. These product launches are the result of convergence between NACON’s video game publishing and accessories businesses.

steering wheel, a chair and a racing stand. These product launches are the result of convergence between NACON’s video game publishing and accessories businesses. The Revolution X Unlimited handset for Xbox.

In 2024/25, because of its strong market positions in its two business areas, NACON is confident that it will continue to generate growth, accompanied by a further increase in operating income.

* Residual wishlists: purchase intentions not yet realised.

Next event: First-half 2024/25 results

Press release: 25 November 2024 after the market close

SFAF meeting: 11am on 26 November 2024





ABOUT NACON







2023/24 IFRS SALES €167.7 MILLION

2023/24 OPERATING INCOME: €20.9 MILLION



















WORKFORCE

Over 1,000 employees











INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE

23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/



NACON is part of the Bigben group and was formed in 2019 to optimise its areas of expertise and generate synergies between them in the video game market. Combining its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new and unique competitive advantages.







Listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Index: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP







CONTACT:

Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01





Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.