Global Sequestrants Market to Reach USD 1,289 Million by 2034, Expanding at 11.3% CAGR: Driving Food Quality and Stability | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Stringent food safety regulations and rising demand for quality products are driving the USA sequestrants market. Sequestrants enhance food preservation, stabilize pharmaceuticals, and improve water treatment, with key players like Cargill Inc. adapting to plant-based raw materials to meet consumer and regulatory standards.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sequestrants market is projected to surpass USD 754 million in 2024 and to reach USD 1,289 million in 2034. Demand for Sequestrants has a CAGR of 11.3% throughout the forecast period (2024 to 2034).



Between 2024 and 2034, the Sequestrants market is poised for substantial growth. Sequestrants are used as additives in the Food and Beverage industry to enhance product quality and more visually appealing products by way of stability for shelf life extension, texture, binding, and Palatability of the end product. They improve the stability of products by bonding with metal ions. By preventing the oxidation and oxidation of fats and oils, Sequestrants maintain the texture and appearance of food. They also improve the binding properties of ingredients, ensuring consistent texture and preventing separation. This is particularly important in products such as dairy, bakery and confectionery, and frozen foods.

Sequestrants contribute to the palatability of end products, they play a crucial role in food preservation and quality. Sequestrants are used in a variety of processed fruit and vegetables such as canned fruits and vegetables. They are also very good additives for bottled salad dressings.

Demand Drivers in the Sequestrants Market

The food and beverage industry is a significant driver of the sequestrants market, particularly within bakery, confectionery, and dairy products. The need to maintain product quality, texture, and appearance in processed foods is fueling demand for sequestrants. Their ability to bind metal ions and prevent rancidity and spoilage makes them invaluable in food preservation.

Moreover, the pharmaceutical sector is increasingly utilizing bile acid sequestrants to manage cholesterol levels, further driving market expansion. Additionally, the cosmetics industry is incorporating sequestrants to enhance the stability of personal care products, such as shampoos, skincare, and makeup.

As consumer awareness of food safety and quality grows, the demand for sequestrants derived from natural sources is rising, further boosting market growth.

“The global sequestrants market is poised for strong growth, driven by rising demand for convenience foods, personal care products, and water treatment solutions. With a projected 11.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, companies are increasingly adopting natural-based sequestrants to meet consumer demands for quality and safety,” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Market Growth Factors

Food & Beverage Sector Expansion

The growing demand for convenience foods, such as frozen and processed foods, is a key driver of the sequestrants market. Sequestrants are vital in maintaining food quality, preventing oxidation, and ensuring product stability, particularly in bakery, dairy, and ready-to-eat meals. Rising Pharmaceutical Applications

Bile acid sequestrants are increasingly used in pharmaceutical formulations for cholesterol management. As awareness about cholesterol-related health issues rises, so does the demand for sequestrants in the pharmaceutical industry. Cosmetic Industry Growth

Sequestrants are becoming popular in cosmetic formulations due to their ability to enhance product stability, cleanse effectively, and prevent oxidation. Their role in maintaining the texture and quality of personal care products is driving demand, particularly in skincare and makeup products. Brewing Industry Adoption

The brewing industry is another significant user of sequestrants. These additives are used to control metal ions and maintain the flavor consistency of beer and wine. With the growing demand for high-quality brewed products, the need for sequestrants in this industry is also on the rise.

Key Takeaways from the Sequestrants Market Study

The rising awareness about food quality and safety among consumers is the key factor driving the significant demand for Sequestrants. Food manufacturers are continuously adopting Sequestrants to improve their food quality. The demand for Sequestrants is driven by their versatile applications across various industries. They preserve the quality of food and also enhance the stability of pharmaceuticals. Improve water treatment efficiency and boost the effectiveness of cleaning and personal care products.

Manufacturers also Provide different types of Sequestrants, natural Sequestrants such as Phytic Acid, Citric Acid, Tannins, Alginates, and Pectin and Synthetic Sequestrants such as Calcium disodium, Calcium chloride, Calcium acetate, Glucono delta-lactone, Sodium gluconate, Potassium gluconate, Sodium tripolyphosphate, Sodium hexametaphosphate. They provide Sequestrants in dry and liquid form, also in dry form, they provide powder, granules, and crystal.

Sequestrants are used as additives in Food and Beverage industry to enhance product quality and more visually appealing products by way of stability for shelf life extension, texture, binding, and Palatability of the end product. They improve the stability of products by bonding with metal ions. By preventing the oxidation and oxidation of fats and oils, Sequestrants maintain the texture and appearance of food. They also improve the binding properties of ingredients, ensuring consistent texture and preventing separation. This is particularly important in products such as dairy, bakery and confectionery, and frozen foods.

Sequestrants are used to control metal ions and they are experiencing increasing demand in the brewing industry. Sequestrants play a crucial role in preventing the undesirable effects of metal ions on beer quality. Sequestrants used in beer and wine industry for adjusting the PH. As the brewing industry continues to expand, the need for Sequestrants is becoming more pronounced, reflecting the industry's ongoing commitment to product quality and consistency.

For instance

To meet future demands and continue to provide supplier security Jungbunzlauer is set to build a new Citric acid plant in Austria. The worldwide demand for citric acid as a functional and bio-based ingredient in products ranging from food and beverages to detergents and industrial applications continues to rise. The new plant is set to use advanced technologies using natural, and non-GMO-based products. This market is driven by consumer trends that favor healthier and biodegradable products.



Leading Sequestrants Brands

Connect Chemicals

Cargill Inc.

Wang Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

CHT

Ensince

Primient

Anmol Chemicals

Northstar Chemical

Jungbunzlauer

Bell Chem

Prakash Chemicals

Enartiss

Others



Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

As per product type, the Industry has been categorized into Natural (Phytic Acid, Citric Acid, Tannins, Alginates, Pectin) and Synthetic (Calcium disodium, Calcium chloride, Calcium acetate, Glucono delta-lactone, Sodium gluconate, Potassium gluconate, Sodium tripolyphosphate, Sodium hexametaphosphate).

By Form:

This segment is further categorized into Dry (Powder, Granules, Crystal) and liquids.

By End Use:

As per End Use the Sequestrants industry is categorized into Food and Beverages (Bakery and Confectionary, Ready to eat/ Instant food, frozen food, brewing industry), Pharmaceuticals, Packaging and Coating, Cosmetics, and Printing Ink Formulations.

By Distribution Channel:

Industry analysis by distribution channels B2B and B2C (Wholesale, Speciality Stores, Online Retail).

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Der Markt für Komplexbildner wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 754 Mio. USD überschreiten und im Jahr 2034 1.289 Mio. USD erreichen. Die Nachfrage nach Komplexbildnern hat im gesamten Prognosezeitraum (2024–2034) eine CAGR von 11,3 %.

Zwischen 2024 und 2034 steht der Markt für Komplexbildner vor einem erheblichen Wachstum. Komplexbildner werden in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie als Zusatzstoffe eingesetzt, um die Produktqualität zu verbessern und die Produkte optisch ansprechender zu gestalten, indem sie die Haltbarkeit verlängern, die Textur, die Bindung und die Schmackhaftigkeit des Endprodukts gewährleisten. Sie verbessern die Stabilität von Produkten, indem sie sich mit Metallionen verbinden. Durch die Verhinderung der Oxidation und Oxidation von Fetten und Ölen erhalten Komplexbildner die Textur und das Aussehen von Lebensmitteln. Sie verbessern auch die Bindungseigenschaften der Inhaltsstoffe, sorgen für eine gleichmäßige Textur und verhindern eine Trennung. Dies ist besonders wichtig bei Produkten wie Milchprodukten, Back- und Süßwaren sowie Tiefkühlkost.

Komplexbildner tragen zur Schmackhaftigkeit von Endprodukten bei und spielen eine entscheidende Rolle für die Konservierung und Qualität von Lebensmitteln. Komplexbildner werden in einer Vielzahl von verarbeiteten Obst- und Gemüsesorten wie Obst- und Gemüsekonserven verwendet. Sie sind auch sehr gute Zusätze für Salatdressings in Flaschen.

Nachfragetreiber auf dem Markt für Komplexbildner

Die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie ist ein bedeutender Treiber des Marktes für Komplexbildner, insbesondere bei Backwaren, Süßwaren und Milchprodukten. Die Notwendigkeit, die Produktqualität, Textur und das Aussehen von verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln zu erhalten, treibt die Nachfrage nach Komplexbildnern an. Ihre Fähigkeit, Metallionen zu binden und Ranzigkeit und Verderb zu verhindern, macht sie für die Konservierung von Lebensmitteln von unschätzbarem Wert.

Darüber hinaus verwendet der Pharmasektor zunehmend Gallensäure-Komplexbildner, um den Cholesterinspiegel zu kontrollieren, was die Marktexpansion weiter vorantreibt. Darüber hinaus setzt die Kosmetikindustrie Komplexbildner ein, um die Stabilität von Körperpflegeprodukten wie Shampoos, Hautpflege und Make-up zu verbessern.

Mit dem wachsenden Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für Lebensmittelsicherheit und -qualität steigt die Nachfrage nach Komplexbildnern aus natürlichen Quellen, was das Marktwachstum weiter ankurbelt.

"Der globale Markt für Komplexbildner ist bereit für ein starkes Wachstum, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach Fertiggerichten, Körperpflegeprodukten und Wasseraufbereitungslösungen. Mit einer prognostizierten CAGR von 11,3 % von 2024 bis 2034 setzen Unternehmen zunehmend auf natürliche Komplexbildner, um die Anforderungen der Verbraucher an Qualität und Sicherheit zu erfüllen", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Wichtige Marktwachstumsfaktoren

1. Expansion des Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektors

Die wachsende Nachfrage nach Fertiggerichten wie Tiefkühl- und verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln ist ein wichtiger Treiber des Marktes für Komplexbildner. Komplexbildner sind für die Aufrechterhaltung der Lebensmittelqualität, die Verhinderung von Oxidation und die Gewährleistung der Produktstabilität von entscheidender Bedeutung, insbesondere in Backwaren, Molkereiprodukten und Fertiggerichten.

2. Steigende pharmazeutische Anwendungen

Gallensäure-Komplexbildner werden zunehmend in pharmazeutischen Formulierungen für das Cholesterinmanagement eingesetzt. Mit dem steigenden Bewusstsein für cholesterinbedingte Gesundheitsprobleme steigt auch die Nachfrage nach Komplexbildnern in der Pharmaindustrie.

3. Wachstum der Kosmetikindustrie

Komplexbildner werden in kosmetischen Formulierungen immer beliebter, da sie die Produktstabilität verbessern, effektiv reinigen und Oxidation verhindern können. Ihre Rolle bei der Aufrechterhaltung der Textur und Qualität von Körperpflegeprodukten treibt die Nachfrage an, insbesondere bei Hautpflege- und Make-up-Produkten.

4. Einführung in der Brauindustrie

Die Brauindustrie ist ein weiterer bedeutender Nutzer von Komplexbildnern. Diese Zusatzstoffe werden verwendet, um Metallionen zu kontrollieren und die Geschmackskonsistenz von Bier und Wein zu erhalten. Mit der wachsenden Nachfrage nach hochwertigen Brauprodukten steigt auch der Bedarf an Komplexbildnern in dieser Branche.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie für Komplexbildner

Das steigende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für Lebensmittelqualität und -sicherheit ist der Schlüsselfaktor für die erhebliche Nachfrage nach Komplexbildnern. Lebensmittelhersteller setzen kontinuierlich Komplexbildner ein, um ihre Lebensmittelqualität zu verbessern. Die Nachfrage nach Komplexbildnern wird durch ihre vielseitigen Anwendungen in verschiedenen Branchen angetrieben. Sie bewahren die Qualität von Lebensmitteln und erhöhen zudem die Stabilität von Arzneimitteln. Verbessern Sie die Effizienz der Wasseraufbereitung und steigern Sie die Wirksamkeit von Reinigungs- und Körperpflegeprodukten.

Hersteller bieten auch verschiedene Arten von Komplexbildnern, natürlichen Komplexbildnern wie Phytinsäure, Zitronensäure, Tanninen, Alginaten und Pektin sowie synthetischen Komplexbildnern wie Calciumdinatrium, Calciumchlorid, Calciumacetat, Glucono-Delta-Lacton, Natriumgluconat, Kaliumgluconat, Natriumtripolyphosphat, Natriumhexametaphosphat an. Sie liefern Komplexbildner in trockener und flüssiger Form, auch in trockener Form, sie liefern Pulver, Granulat und Kristall.

Komplexbildner werden als Zusatzstoffe in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie verwendet, um die Produktqualität und optisch ansprechendere Produkte durch Stabilität für die Verlängerung der Haltbarkeit, Textur, Bindung und Schmackhaftigkeit des Endprodukts zu verbessern. Sie verbessern die Stabilität von Produkten, indem sie sich mit Metallionen verbinden. Durch die Verhinderung der Oxidation und Oxidation von Fetten und Ölen erhalten Komplexbildner die Textur und das Aussehen von Lebensmitteln. Sie verbessern auch die Bindungseigenschaften der Inhaltsstoffe, sorgen für eine gleichmäßige Textur und verhindern eine Trennung. Dies ist besonders wichtig bei Produkten wie Milchprodukten, Back- und Süßwaren sowie Tiefkühlkost.

Komplexbildner werden zur Kontrolle von Metallionen eingesetzt und erfreuen sich einer steigenden Nachfrage in der Brauindustrie. Komplexbildner spielen eine entscheidende Rolle, wenn es darum geht, die unerwünschten Auswirkungen von Metallionen auf die Bierqualität zu verhindern. Komplexbildner, die in der Bier- und Weinindustrie zur Einstellung des PH verwendet werden. Da die Brauindustrie weiter expandiert, wird der Bedarf an Komplexbildnern immer größer, was das anhaltende Engagement der Branche für Produktqualität und -konsistenz widerspiegelt.

Zum Beispiel

Um auch in Zukunft den Anforderungen gerecht zu werden und die Lieferantensicherheit zu gewährleisten, wird Jungbunzlauer in Österreich eine neue Zitronensäure-Anlage errichten. Die weltweite Nachfrage nach Zitronensäure als funktioneller und biobasierter Inhaltsstoff in Produkten von Lebensmitteln und Getränken über Waschmittel bis hin zu industriellen Anwendungen steigt weiter an. Die neue Anlage soll fortschrittliche Technologien mit natürlichen und nicht gentechnisch veränderten Produkten einsetzen. Dieser Markt wird von Verbrauchertrends angetrieben, die gesündere und biologisch abbaubare Produkte bevorzugen.



Führende Marken von Komplexbildnern

Connect Chemicals

Cargill Inc.

Wang Pharmazeutika & Chemie

CHT

Seitdem

Primient

Anmol Chemikalien

Northstar Chemical

Jungbunzlauer

Bell Chem

Prakash Chemikalien

Enartiss

Andere



Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Produkttyp:

Je nach Produkttyp wurde die Industrie in natürliche (Phytinsäure, Zitronensäure, Tannine, Alginate, Pektin) und synthetische (Calciumdinatrium, Calciumchlorid, Calciumacetat, Glucono-Delta-Lacton, Natriumgluconat, Kaliumgluconat, Natriumtripolyphosphat, Natriumhexametaphosphat) eingeteilt.

Nach Formular:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Trocken (Pulver, Granulate, Kristall) und Flüssigkeiten unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Gemäß der Endverwendung wird die Komplexbildindustrie in Lebensmittel und Getränke (Backwaren und Süßwaren, Fertiggerichte/Fertiggerichte, Tiefkühlkost, Brauindustrie), Pharmazeutika, Verpackungen und Beschichtungen, Kosmetika und Druckfarbenformulierungen eingeteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanal:

Branchenanalyse nach Vertriebskanälen B2B und B2C (Großhandel, Fachgeschäfte, Online-Handel).

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

