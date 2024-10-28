Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Wapekeka First Nation Energized by Wataynikaneyap Power

The ‘line that brings light’ connects two more First Nations to the provincial power grid

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wataynikaneyap Power is pleased to announce the energization of both Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Wapekeka First Nation. The northern Ontario communities were both connected to the provincial power grid on December 14, 2023.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Chief Donny Morris states, “In our community, schools, households, and businesses have been negatively impacted by frequent power outages. Access to reliable energy will lead to many improvements for our People and the community.”

Wapekeka First Nation Chief Brennan Sainnawap remarks, “Improvements in healthcare, education, food security, and technology will no longer be constrained by the limited capacity of the diesel generators in Wapekeka.”

Wataynikaneyap Power is majority-owned by an equal partnership of 24 First Nations, in partnership with Fortis Inc. and other private investors, to build and operate the ‘line that brings light’, a $1.9 billion dollar infrastructure project. The 1,800 km Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system will ultimately connect 17 remote First Nations to the Ontario power grid, removing their reliance on diesel-generated electricity. Many of these generators are at capacity and not able to connect new infrastructure.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Wapekeka First Nation were the 9th and 10th First Nations energized by the provincial power grid through the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system. As of May 2024, all Wataynikaneyap Power assets are energized, with four communities awaiting grid connection.1

“Congratulations!” remarks Margaret Kenequanash, CEO of Wataynikaneyap Power. “Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Wapekeka First Nation have a worked together on energy projects for a long time; for example, the tie line built by Hydro One Remotes between the two First Nations allowed them to address their power shortage and upgraded diesel generated power. This tie line allowed the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system to connect both communities through one substation. The strength of partnership is important. Two strong leaders advancing their energy priorities to bring reliable energy to improve quality of life and create opportunities is highly commendable.”

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, also known as Big Trout Lake First Nation, is located approximately 580 km north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Wapekeka First Nation is located about 25 km east of Big Trout Lake. Both are accessible only by air or ice road during the winter season. The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system connects the communities’ distribution systems to the Ontario grid through a total of 700 km of transmission lines and six substations, originating from its Dinorwic Substation located in Dinorwic, Ontario. Both communities will continue to be served by Hydro One Remote Communities Inc. for the local distribution of electricity. Both communities will continue to be served by Hydro One Remote Communities Inc. for the local distribution of electricity.

1 Wataynikaneyap will continue to work with McDowell Lake First Nation, the 17th community, with the goal of becoming grid connected in the future.



Eliezar Mckay, First Nation LP Board Chair, states, “The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system is the largest First Nations-led infrastructure project in Canada. First Nation ownership will maximize benefits to communities. Congratulations to Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Wapekeka First Nation on their energizations!”

On October 28, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Wapekeka First Nation invited Wataynikaneyap Power, Opiikapawiin Services, government, and other stakeholders to celebrate this momentous occasion in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.

“This is another huge accomplishment for the communities, and all 24 First Nation majority owners in the transmission system,” says Frank Mckay, Board Chair for the Wataynikaneyap Power General Partnership (WPGP). “Miigwech to all our service providers and partners who supported our vision.”

“Reliable and secure energy access is fundamental to community development and prosperity,” said David Hutchens, President and CEO, Fortis Inc. “Congratulations to Chief Donny Morris of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Chief Brennan Sainnawap of Wapekeka First Nation. Fortis is proud to stand with you as partners in creating a brighter, more sustainable future.”

“Today’s celebration marks a significant milestone for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Wapekeka First Nation as they transition away from reliance on diesel generated electricity. The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system, the largest grid connection infrastructure project led by First Nations in Canada, brings more than just power—it brings opportunity, sustainability, and hope. By connecting to Ontario’s provincial power grid, these communities will now have access to reliable, clean electricity, helping to reduce emissions, fight climate change, and create jobs for community members. This achievement is a testament to the strength and vision of Indigenous leadership and the power of collaboration across governments. The work continues to ensure that more First Nations have access to cleaner, more sustainable energy, paving the way for a brighter future for all," said the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor).”

“Congratulations to Wataynikaneyap Power and the leadership of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Wapekeka First Nation on this remarkable achievement,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Electrification. “This Indigenous-led project brings clean, reliable, and affordable power to these communities. Our government is proud to support this transformative initiative, which will help connect more families to the grid while improving the lives of families in the North.”

About Wataynikaneyap Power

Wataynikaneyap Power is a licensed transmission company majority-owned by a partnership of 24 First Nations in partnership with Fortis Inc. and other private investors, regulated by the Ontario Energy Board. FortisOntario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Inc., acts as the project manager through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wataynikaneyap Power PM Inc. The 24 First Nations also established Opiikapawiin Services to lead the community engagement and participation for Wataynikaneyap Power LP. To connect remote communities to the electrical grid, Wataynikaneyap Power is developing, managing construction, and operating approximately 1,800 kilometres of transmission lines and 22 substations in northwestern Ontario. For further information, please visit: www.wataypower.ca.

About First Nation Limited Partnership

First Nation Limited Partnership (FNLP) is a partnership of 24 First Nations in Northwestern Ontario working together to connect 17 remote communities currently powered by diesel generation stations. FNLP was established in 2015 to be the ownership and control of the participating First Nations’ interest in Wataynikaneyap Power LP. The 51% interest in Wataynikaneyap Power LP is equally owned by each of the 24 First Nation communities and FNLP will maintain their ability to increase their ownership to 100% over time.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2023 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $69 billion as of June 30, 2024. The Corporation's 9,600 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries. Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

About Opiikapawiin Services

Opiikapawiin Services LP (OSLP) was established by a partnership of 24 First Nations in Northwestern Ontario. OSLP is primarily responsible for administering projects and programs for Wataynikaneyap Power PM through a service agreement, relating to community engagement, community readiness, education & training, business readiness, stakeholder engagement, communications, and capacity building. OSLP also supports the First Nation Partnership in the management of its investment in Wataynikaneyap Power. For additional information, please visit: www.oslp.ca.

Media Contacts

Kristine Carmichael, Director of Corporate and Customer Services

FortisOntario Inc.

(905) 994-3637

Kristine.Carmichael@fortisontario.com Mary Kita, Manager, Communications

Wataynikaneyap Power

(807) 631-7503

Mary.Kita@wataypower.ca

