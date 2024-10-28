Independent Sector Research Shows What Motivates or Deters Nonprofit Leaders’ Advocacy

Findings provide insight into how to increase nonprofit advocacy and civic engagement.

Washington, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Sector today released a new research report, The Pursuit of Influence: Interviews with Nonprofit Leaders About Advocacy, which provides insight into how nonprofit leaders view their role in public policy advocacy and engagement. Based on 40 in-depth interviews, the report explores how nonprofit leaders see advocacy — however they define it — as closely aligned with their organizations’ missions to serve communities.

The Pursuit of Influence follows Independent Sector’s 2023 report, The Retreat of Influence, which filled a 20-year gap in nationally representative data on whether and how nonprofits advocate around public policy. That report found a substantial decrease in nonprofit advocacy and lobbying in the U.S. since 2000.

The Pursuit of Influence sheds light on what motivates or deters organizations from taking an active role in public policy advocacy. Its key findings include:

Nonprofits play a vital role in representing people and communities. Nonprofit leaders prioritize amplifying the voices of their constituents and clients. They emphasize the importance of ensuring their organizations reflect the diversity and lived experiences of the communities they serve.

Nonprofit leaders prioritize amplifying the voices of their constituents and clients. They emphasize the importance of ensuring their organizations reflect the diversity and lived experiences of the communities they serve. The current political climate requires a measured approach to advocacy. Faced with growing political polarization, nonprofit leaders maintain a nonpartisan or bipartisan stance as a strategic necessity. They frame their advocacy within their mission and needs of their communities.

Faced with growing political polarization, nonprofit leaders maintain a nonpartisan or bipartisan stance as a strategic necessity. They frame their advocacy within their mission and needs of their communities. Advocacy efforts are mission-driven. While public policy advocacy efforts are often selective and directly relevant to their missions, nonprofit leaders may also see many aspects of their work — from funding to community outreach — as forms of advocacy.

While public policy advocacy efforts are often selective and directly relevant to their missions, nonprofit leaders may also see many aspects of their work — from funding to community outreach — as forms of advocacy. Strong relationships are central to successful advocacy. Connections — with other nonprofits, volunteers, board members, and policymakers — unlock access to resources, information, allies, and approaches that nonprofit leaders might not otherwise have on their own.

Connections — with other nonprofits, volunteers, board members, and policymakers — unlock access to resources, information, allies, and approaches that nonprofit leaders might not otherwise have on their own. Challenges in advocacy remain, but coalitions offer a way forward. Many nonprofit leaders want to engage in public policy advocacy but lack the expertise, time, and staff capacity. Engaging in coalitions is a key strategy for overcoming these barriers, offering resources, networks, and knowledge.

“This study shows that while nonprofits are mission-driven in deciding whether and how to advocate, many nonprofit leaders lack the time, resources, and clarity about what is legally permissible,” Independent Sector President and CEO Dr. Akilah Watkins said. “It highlights the need for tools and support to help nonprofits make their voices heard through advocacy on behalf of the communities they serve.”

“We also know that engaging in coalitions is a key strategy for overcoming barriers to advocacy,” Dr. Watkins added. “Independent Sector will soon launch our new Nonprofit Coalition Connection to make it easier for nonprofits to connect with coalitions with similar interests, to better enable them to advance their missions, amplify their voices, and provide services to their communities.”

The Pursuit of Influence revealed that while today’s partisan environment deters some organizations from advocating for or against policies, it also can lead organizations that do advocate to pursue bipartisan or nonpartisan approaches to avoid the appearance of bias, and to build relationships with people who can help them achieve their goals regardless of party.

The Pursuit of Influence was authored by Dr. Heather MacIndoe, University of Massachusetts Boston; Dr. Mirae Kim, George Mason University; Dr. Lewis Faulk, American University; and Claire Connacher, MPP, University of Massachusetts Boston.

This report will help inform Independent Sector’s development of tools, trainings, and programs to maintain and expand the nonprofits’ advocacy and public engagement. IS is also working with advisory groups and hosting public conversations to gather more information about what nonprofits want and need to be active, informed advocates for themselves, for the sector, and for their communities.

Learn about Independent Sector’s nonprofit advocacy research at: https://independentsector.org/policy/advocacy-research/.

Learn how to become a better advocate at: https://independentsector.org/policy/become-a-better-advocate/.

Independent Sector is the only national membership organization that brings together a diverse community of changemakers at nonprofits, foundations, and corporate giving programs to ensure all people in the United States thrive.

Learn more at independentsector.org.

