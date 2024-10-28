North West Legislature meets Agriculture Department over 2023/24 Annual Performance Report, 29 Oct
The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development chaired by Hon. Sipho Dial will hold oversight meeting with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development over the 2023/24 Annual Performance Report.
The meeting is scheduled as follows:
Date : Tuesday, 29 October 2024
Time : 08h00 - 10h00 Department of Agriculture and Rural Development
Venue : Legislature Committee Room 2
Members of the Media who would like to attend the meetings can contact Mr. Kabo Letlhogela on 079 879 1448.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.