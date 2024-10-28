Submit Release
North West Legislature meets Agriculture Department over 2023/24 Annual Performance Report, 29 Oct

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development chaired by Hon. Sipho Dial will hold oversight meeting with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development over the 2023/24 Annual Performance Report.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date              : Tuesday, 29 October 2024
Time             : 08h00 - 10h00 Department of  Agriculture and Rural Development  
Venue          : Legislature Committee Room 2

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meetings can contact Mr. Kabo Letlhogela on 079  879 1448.
 

