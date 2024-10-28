APAC Short-Term Solar Radiation Forecasting Services Market

Regulatory mandates and government policies for renewable energy & climate monitoring boost growth of energy management systems & provide new avenues for market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Asia-Pacific Short-Term Solar Radiation Forecasting Services Market Size Reach USD 810.81 Million by 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The Asia-Pacific Short-Term Solar Radiation Forecasting Services market was valued at USD 165.28 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 810.82 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 233 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31781 Surge in implementation of strict laws mandating use of renewable energy and climate monitoring to boost the Asia-Pacific short-term solar radiation forecasting services market trends. The onset of pandemic had an adverse impact on demand for energy and there was a rise in energy prices during the pandemic.The Asia-Pacific short-term solar radiation forecasting services market is segmented on the basis of type, end user industry, and region. By type, it is categorized into global horizontal irradiance, direct normal irradiance, and diffuse horizontal irradiance. By end-user industry, it is segmented into transportation, aviation, energy and utilities, agriculture, media, manufacturing retail, and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Hong-Kong, and rest of Asia-Pacific.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31781 Covid-19 Scenario:● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the Asia-Pacific short-term solar radiation forecasting services market in the fiscal year 2021. Significant decline in renewable energy demand in wake of the pandemic and reduction in government subsidies.● The onset of pandemic had adverse impact on demand for energy and there was rise in energy prices during the pandemic.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31781 Based on application, the energy and utilities segment were the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the Asia-Pacific short-term solar radiation forecasting services market share. However, the transportation segment is set to dominate the global market share over the forecast period and is set to witness the fastest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period.Based on type, the horizontal Irradiance (GHI) segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the Asia-Pacific short-term solar radiation forecasting services market share in 2021 and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the direct normal irradiance segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.0 % during the forecast period. The report also discusses the diffuse horizontal irradiance segment.Country-wise, the India market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the future on account of growing focus to reduce intensity of emissions, increasing renewable energy generation capacity, and the blooming transportation industry. Further, growth in investments & deployment of smart grid and micro-grid infrastructure in this country is boosting the growth of the market in the country. For instance, the government of India planned to invest for smart grid infrastructure and cumulative spending is forecasted at USD 21.6 billion over the period of 2015-2025.Leading players of the Asia-Pacific short-term solar radiation forecasting services market analyzed in the research include Solargis, Alea Business Software S.L., Clean Power Research, LLC, Solcast, AccuWeather, Inc., BKC WeatherSys Pvt. Ltd., Japan Weather Association (JWA), National Remote Sensing Centre, Korea Space Weather Research Center, and Japan Meteorological Corporation.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (233 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭:Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:1. Children entertainment centers market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/children-entertainment-centers-market 2. Connected Mining Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-mining-market-A16984 3. Construction Management Software market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-management-software-market-A06978 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.