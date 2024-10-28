MDC to stock nearly 10,400 rainbow trout in five urban lakes, ponds in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program begins Nov. 1 following the stocking of nearly 10,400 rainbow trout in five southeast Missouri waters – Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake, Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond, and Cape Girardeau’s Capaha Park Pond.

“Trout are not native to Missouri,” said MDC Fisheries Biologist Salvador Mondragon. “They have been introduced to our cold, spring-fed, Missouri streams. In winter, when the water is cold enough, specific lakes and ponds in urban areas are stocked to provide close-to-home trout fishing opportunities.”

Mondragon said roughly 3,760 rainbow trout will be stocked during the first week in November in Legion Lake prior to the opener; 1,920 trout will be stocked in Rotary Lake; 1,280 in Capaha Park Pond; 1,240 in Giessing Lake; and 2,240 at Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.

The cities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Farmington, and Perryville, including Perry County, Perry County Sportsman Club, Sikeston, and MDC purchased the trout.

Anglers can cast a line for this popular cold-water fish through the fall and winter months on a catch-and-release basis. Anglers may harvest trout beginning Feb. 1, 2025.

All trout must be immediately released unharmed Nov. 1 through Jan. 31, 2025. During this time, anglers may only use flies, artificial lures, and unscented plastic baits. Only one fishing rod may be used at a time, and chum is not permitted. Beginning Feb. 1, 2025, any bait may be used, and four trout may be kept regardless of size.

All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must retain a valid Missouri fishing permit and any angler harvesting trout must also possess a trout permit.

Learn more about fishing online at https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing.