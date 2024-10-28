Coffee with Q Podcast Tackles Critical Issue of Elder Care Abuse with Renowned Florida Attorney Joe Osborne

Rene Perras Interviews Joe Osborne, Boca Raton Nursing Home and Elder Care Trial Attorney.

Grand Cayman West bay, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee with Q, a leading podcast for insightful conversations on legal and social issues, has released a powerful new episode featuring Joe Osborne, one of Florida’s foremost nursing home and elder care abuse attorneys. Hosted by legal news reporter Rene Perras, this episode delves deep into the challenges families face when dealing with nursing home negligence and elder care abuse.



Coffee with Q Subject Matter Experts Host Rene Perras and Joe Osborne Boca Raton Nursing Home and Elder Care Trial Attorney.

The podcast episode, available now on the Coffee with Q website, addresses the growing concerns surrounding elder care in nursing homes, particularly the prevalence of abuse and neglect. Joe Osborne shares his expert knowledge on the legal protections available to residents and how families can take action when they suspect their loved ones are victims of mistreatment.

Listen now: Florida Nursing Home & Elder Care Abuse Lawyer Podcast

During the interview, Osborne highlights the importance of the Florida Resident Rights Statute (Chapter 400.022), which offers crucial protections for nursing home residents, ensuring their physical, mental, and medical well-being. He explains the legal processes involved in holding nursing homes accountable for violations, providing actionable insights for families seeking justice.

“This episode brings to light the often-overlooked realities of nursing home abuse and the devastating impact it has on families,” says Rene Perras, host of Coffee with Q. “Joe Osborne’s extensive experience in this area makes him the perfect guest to help our listeners understand their rights and the steps they can take to protect their loved ones.”

Listeners will hear about real-life cases, including a tragic story of a woman who lost her life due to negligence, underscoring the critical importance of proper care in nursing facilities. Osborne also discusses the frequent occurrence of cover-ups in nursing homes, where documentation is altered or hidden to avoid accountability.

For anyone concerned about the well-being of their elderly loved ones or seeking to learn more about elder care abuse, this episode is a must-listen. Joe Osborne’s expertise, combined with Rene Perras’s insightful questions, offers valuable information on a topic that affects millions of families across the country.

About Coffee with Q:

Coffee with Q is a leading podcast series hosted by Qamar Zaman and Rene Perras, bringing audiences compelling conversations with experts in various fields, from legal experts to business innovators. The show aims to provide listeners with valuable insights, knowledge, and actionable advice to navigate critical issues in today’s world.

For media inquiries or more information, please visit www.coffeewithq.org or contact Rene Perras at rp@coffeewithq.org

For interview inquiries contact:

Email: rp@CoffeeWithQ.org

Coffee With Q Florida Nursing Home & Elder Care Abuse Lawyer Podcast





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.