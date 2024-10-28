Post Falls boat ramp to close for the season

Annual closure begins Monday, November 11, 2024

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Q’emiln Park boat launch ramp on the Spokane River in Post Falls, Idaho, will be closed for the season beginning Monday, Nov. 11. The ramp, located upstream of Avista’s Post Falls Hydroelectric Development, is typically closed each year in mid-November due to weather conditions and dropping water levels.

The boat launch must remain closed for safety reasons for much of the fall through spring. Generally, the ramp re-opens in the late spring or early summer, depending on the amount of inflow into Coeur d’Alene Lake.

Please remember water levels and conditions around the dam are subject to change at any time. River users should exercise caution whenever using the waterways. Customers can access waterflow information at www.myavista.com/waterflow or on Avista’s 24-hour telephone information line. The information line includes recorded information advising shoreline property owners, commercial and recreational users of changes in the lake levels and river flows that may affect plans for water use on Lake Spokane, the Spokane River and Coeur d’Alene Lake. In Washington call (509) 495-8043, and in Idaho call (208) 769-1357.

