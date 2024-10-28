Global Orthopedic Oncology Market Set to Double by 2033, Reaching USD 2.3 Billion with a Steady 6.5% CAGR, Reports Future Market Insights

Orthopedic oncology is a field dedicated to treating bone and soft tissue tumors, a niche yet crucial aspect of oncology. Traditionally, this market has been an underserved market, but in recent years, it has gained increasing attention.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orthopedic Oncology Market is poised for significant growth, with an expected increase from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 2.3 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth is propelled by rising incidences of bone cancers and tumors, advancements in treatment modalities, and heightened awareness of early diagnosis. The increasing adoption of innovative surgical techniques and imaging technologies is transforming patient outcomes, leading to enhanced market demand.

Advances in precision medicine and minimally invasive surgical options are further elevating the orthopedic oncology market. Treatment protocols that incorporate cutting-edge diagnostic tools and high-precision imaging have significantly improved the accuracy of tumor removal procedures, minimizing damage to surrounding tissues and thereby reducing recovery times. This trend toward precision-focused treatment is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about bone-related cancers, coupled with a global emphasis on cancer prevention and early diagnosis, is accelerating demand for specialized orthopedic oncology care. Government health agencies and private organizations are funding research and initiatives aimed at understanding the etiology and improving the management of bone and soft tissue cancers. This effort is anticipated to contribute significantly to the market's expansion.

With the growing pool of cancer patients, especially among the aging population, the demand for specialized orthopedic oncology services is set to rise. This market segment is also expected to witness a steady influx of novel products and improved therapies aimed at addressing the specific needs of orthopedic cancer patients, contributing to a dynamic and competitive market landscape.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Orthopedic Oncology Market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 2.3 billion by 2033 , with a CAGR of 6.5% .

, with a CAGR of . Rising incidences of primary and metastatic bone cancers are driving the market.

Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgery are transforming orthopedic oncology care.

Key players in the industry are focusing on innovative, targeted therapies and custom prosthetic solutions.

“The orthopedic oncology market is experiencing a transformative phase, driven by technological advancements and a growing emphasis on early cancer detection. Innovations in diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgeries are improving outcomes, while personalized treatment options are set to redefine patient care over the next decade,” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Drivers and Opportunities

Several key drivers are shaping the orthopedic oncology market. Rising incidences of primary and metastatic bone cancers, coupled with growing patient awareness and proactive healthcare measures, are among the primary catalysts. Additionally, advancements in oncology care, such as the development of minimally invasive surgical techniques and sophisticated imaging modalities, are enabling more precise diagnoses and treatments, leading to better patient outcomes.

Opportunities within the market are expanding as companies invest in research and development to create targeted therapies for bone cancers. New treatment options, including biologics and custom prosthetics for bone reconstruction, are gaining traction and are likely to spur further market growth. Technological improvements in imaging and diagnostic tools also represent a critical area of opportunity, enhancing the precision and efficacy of treatment approaches.





Component Insights

The orthopedic oncology market encompasses a variety of components, including diagnostic imaging systems, surgical instruments, prosthetic implants, and targeted cancer therapies. Among these, diagnostic imaging systems and prosthetic implants hold substantial market share due to their critical roles in accurate diagnosis and post-surgical recovery. With continued advancements in imaging and biomaterials, these segments are expected to witness accelerated growth.

Who is the Biggest Vendor of Orthopedic Oncology Market in the World?

Currently, Stryker Corporation leads the orthopedic oncology market globally, owing to its extensive portfolio of oncology-focused surgical instruments and prosthetic solutions. Stryker’s commitment to innovation, combined with its strong research and development efforts, has positioned the company as a key player in the orthopedic oncology sector.

Market’s Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The primary determinants of growth in the orthopedic oncology market include the increasing prevalence of bone cancers, particularly among the elderly, advancements in cancer diagnostics and minimally invasive procedures, and a shift toward patient-centric care models. Notable trends include the integration of artificial intelligence in diagnostics, 3D printing for custom prosthetic implants, and biologics aimed at cancer treatment. These innovations present opportunities for industry players to enhance patient outcomes and capture larger market share.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America holds the largest share of the orthopedic oncology market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness levels, and significant investments in research and development. Europe follows closely, driven by favorable government policies supporting cancer research and early diagnosis initiatives. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, propelled by rising healthcare expenditures, a growing patient population, and increased investments in healthcare infrastructure.

A Full Report Overview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/orthopaedic-oncology-market

Competitive Landscape

Strategic partnerships and collaborations among hospitals, healthcare providers, research centers, and tech firms are fostering innovation, speeding up diagnosis, and advancing treatment options in orthopedic oncology. Pharmaceutical companies play a critical role in the development and research of specialized drugs for orthopedic cancer treatment, driving growth in this sector. Key participants in this market include:

AI-powered platforms are leveraging deep learning to increase MRI automation, helping hospitals address challenges like staffing shortages and increasing operational costs.

In November 2022, GE Healthcare introduced its AI-driven SIGNA Experience platform, enabling hospitals to improve the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostic processes.

Additionally, collaborative efforts between research institutions and medical universities are paving the way for personalized medicine solutions, ensuring quality care while reducing costs for patients.

For example, in July 2022, Siemens Healthineers announced a strategic partnership with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. This partnership, backed by significant funding, allows the university to share research insights with Siemens Healthineers to drive medical advancements.

For further details on recent developments in the orthopedic oncology market, a comprehensive analysis is available in the full report by Future Market Insights.

Key Companies Profiled

General Electric (GE) Healthcare Siemens Healthineers Koninklijke Philips N.V. Hitachi Medical Systems Hologic Shimadzu Medical Systems Carestream Health Canon Medical Systems FUJIFILM Medical Systems Ziehm Imaging Planmed Oy EOS imaging Medtronic plc Stryker Corporation Cook Medical Zimmer Biomet Biopsybell Becton Dickenson & Company Teleflex Inc.





Key Market Segments Covered in the Orthopedic Oncology Industry Research

By Diagnostic Techniques:

Diagnostic Imaging X-ray Imaging MRI Imaging CT Imaging PET Imaging Ultrasound Imaging

Bone Biopsy Biopsy Needles Biospy Trays & Kits





By Cancer Stage:

Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Stage IV

By Indication:

Osteosarcoma

Chondrosarcoma

Ewing Sarcoma

Chordroma

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Specialty Orthopedic Clinics



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





German Translation:

Der Markt für orthopädische Onkologie steht vor einem deutlichen Wachstum. Er soll von 1,2 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2023 auf 2,3 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2033 ansteigen , was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,5 % entspricht . Dieses Wachstum wird durch die steigende Zahl von Knochenkrebserkrankungen und -tumoren, Fortschritte bei den Behandlungsmethoden und ein gesteigertes Bewusstsein für Frühdiagnosen vorangetrieben. Die zunehmende Einführung innovativer Operationstechniken und Bildgebungstechnologien verändert die Behandlungsergebnisse und führt zu einer erhöhten Marktnachfrage.

Fortschritte in der Präzisionsmedizin und minimalinvasiven chirurgischen Verfahren kurbeln den Markt für orthopädische Onkologie weiter an. Behandlungsprotokolle, die modernste Diagnoseinstrumente und hochpräzise Bildgebung beinhalten, haben die Genauigkeit von Tumorentfernungsverfahren deutlich verbessert, Schäden am umliegenden Gewebe minimiert und so die Genesungszeiten verkürzt. Dieser Trend zu präzisionsorientierten Behandlungen dürfte im Prognosezeitraum das Marktwachstum vorantreiben.

Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für Knochenkrebserkrankungen sowie die weltweite Betonung von Krebsvorsorge und Frühdiagnose lassen die Nachfrage nach spezialisierter orthopädischer Onkologieversorgung steigen. Staatliche Gesundheitsbehörden und private Organisationen finanzieren Forschung und Initiativen, die auf die Erforschung der Ätiologie und eine verbesserte Behandlung von Knochen- und Weichteilkrebs abzielen. Man geht davon aus, dass diese Bemühungen erheblich zur Expansion des Marktes beitragen werden.

Angesichts der wachsenden Zahl von Krebspatienten, insbesondere unter der älteren Bevölkerung, wird die Nachfrage nach spezialisierten orthopädischen Onkologieleistungen steigen. Es wird auch erwartet, dass dieses Marktsegment einen stetigen Zustrom neuer Produkte und verbesserter Therapien erleben wird, die auf die spezifischen Bedürfnisse orthopädischer Krebspatienten ausgerichtet sind und zu einem dynamischen und wettbewerbsorientierten Marktumfeld beitragen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der Markt für orthopädische Onkologie soll von 1,2 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2023 auf 2,3 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2033 wachsen , mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,5 % .

wachsen , mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von . Die steigende Zahl an primären und metastasierten Knochenkrebserkrankungen treibt den Markt an.

Technologische Fortschritte in der diagnostischen Bildgebung und der minimalinvasiven Chirurgie verändern die orthopädische Onkologieversorgung.

Die wichtigsten Akteure der Branche konzentrieren sich auf innovative, gezielte Therapien und individuelle Prothesenlösungen.

„ Der Markt für orthopädische Onkologie erlebt eine Transformationsphase, die durch technologische Fortschritte und eine wachsende Betonung der Krebsfrüherkennung vorangetrieben wird. Innovationen in der diagnostischen Bildgebung und minimalinvasiven Chirurgie verbessern die Ergebnisse, während personalisierte Behandlungsoptionen die Patientenversorgung im nächsten Jahrzehnt neu definieren werden “, sagt Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.) .

Treiber und Chancen

Mehrere Schlüsselfaktoren prägen den Markt für orthopädische Onkologie. Zu den wichtigsten Katalysatoren zählen die steigende Zahl an primären und metastasierten Knochenkrebserkrankungen sowie ein wachsendes Bewusstsein der Patienten und proaktive Gesundheitsmaßnahmen. Darüber hinaus ermöglichen Fortschritte in der onkologischen Versorgung, wie die Entwicklung minimalinvasiver Operationstechniken und hochentwickelter Bildgebungsverfahren, präzisere Diagnosen und Behandlungen, was zu besseren Behandlungsergebnissen für die Patienten führt.

Die Marktchancen steigen, da Unternehmen in Forschung und Entwicklung investieren, um gezielte Therapien für Knochenkrebs zu entwickeln. Neue Behandlungsmöglichkeiten, darunter Biologika und maßgeschneiderte Prothesen für den Knochenaufbau, gewinnen an Bedeutung und dürften das Marktwachstum weiter ankurbeln. Auch technologische Verbesserungen bei Bildgebungs- und Diagnoseinstrumenten stellen ein wichtiges Potenzial dar, da sie die Präzision und Wirksamkeit von Behandlungsansätzen verbessern.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Der Markt für orthopädische Onkologie umfasst eine Vielzahl von Komponenten, darunter diagnostische Bildgebungssysteme, chirurgische Instrumente, Prothesenimplantate und gezielte Krebstherapien. Unter diesen haben diagnostische Bildgebungssysteme und Prothesenimplantate aufgrund ihrer entscheidenden Rolle bei der genauen Diagnose und der postoperativen Genesung einen erheblichen Marktanteil. Mit fortschreitenden Fortschritten in der Bildgebung und bei Biomaterialien wird erwartet, dass diese Segmente ein beschleunigtes Wachstum verzeichnen werden.

Wer ist der weltweit größte Anbieter auf dem Markt für orthopädische Onkologie?

Derzeit ist die Stryker Corporation dank ihres umfangreichen Portfolios an onkologiespezifischen chirurgischen Instrumenten und Prothesenlösungen weltweit Marktführer im Bereich der orthopädischen Onkologie. Strykers Engagement für Innovation in Verbindung mit seinen intensiven Forschungs- und Entwicklungsanstrengungen hat das Unternehmen zu einem wichtigen Akteur im Bereich der orthopädischen Onkologie gemacht.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen

Zu den wichtigsten Wachstumsfaktoren im Markt für orthopädische Onkologie zählen die zunehmende Verbreitung von Knochenkrebs, insbesondere bei älteren Menschen, Fortschritte in der Krebsdiagnostik und bei minimalinvasiven Verfahren sowie eine Verlagerung hin zu patientenzentrierten Pflegemodellen. Zu den bemerkenswerten Trends zählen die Integration künstlicher Intelligenz in die Diagnostik, der 3D-Druck für maßgeschneiderte Prothesenimplantate und Biologika zur Krebsbehandlung. Diese Innovationen bieten Branchenakteuren die Möglichkeit, die Behandlungsergebnisse für Patienten zu verbessern und größere Marktanteile zu gewinnen.

Regionale Analyse

Auf regionaler Ebene hält Nordamerika den größten Anteil am Markt für orthopädische Onkologie aufgrund einer gut etablierten Gesundheitsinfrastruktur, eines hohen Bewusstseinsniveaus und erheblicher Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung. Europa folgt dicht dahinter, angetrieben von einer günstigen Regierungspolitik, die Krebsforschung und Initiativen zur Früherkennung unterstützt. Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich das schnellste Wachstum verzeichnen, angetrieben durch steigende Gesundheitsausgaben, eine wachsende Patientenzahl und erhöhte Investitionen in die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur.

Wettbewerbsumfeld

Strategische Partnerschaften und Kooperationen zwischen Krankenhäusern, Gesundheitsdienstleistern, Forschungszentren und Technologieunternehmen fördern Innovationen, beschleunigen die Diagnose und verbessern die Behandlungsmöglichkeiten in der orthopädischen Onkologie. Pharmaunternehmen spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Entwicklung und Erforschung spezieller Medikamente zur orthopädischen Krebsbehandlung und treiben das Wachstum in diesem Sektor voran. Zu den wichtigsten Teilnehmern auf diesem Markt gehören:

KI-gestützte Plattformen nutzen Deep Learning, um die MRT-Automatisierung zu steigern und Krankenhäusern bei der Bewältigung von Herausforderungen wie Personalmangel und steigenden Betriebskosten zu helfen.

Im November 2022 stellte GE Healthcare seine KI-gesteuerte SIGNA Experience-Plattform vor, die es Krankenhäusern ermöglicht, die Genauigkeit und Effizienz von Diagnoseprozessen zu verbessern.

Darüber hinaus ebnen gemeinsame Anstrengungen zwischen Forschungseinrichtungen und medizinischen Universitäten den Weg für personalisierte medizinische Lösungen, die eine qualitativ hochwertige Versorgung gewährleisten und gleichzeitig die Kosten für die Patienten senken.

So gab Siemens Healthineers im Juli 2022 eine strategische Partnerschaft mit dem Wexner Medical Center der Ohio State University bekannt. Diese mit erheblichen Mitteln ausgestattete Partnerschaft ermöglicht es der Universität, Forschungserkenntnisse mit Siemens Healthineers zu teilen, um medizinische Fortschritte voranzutreiben.

Weitere Einzelheiten zu den jüngsten Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für orthopädische Onkologie sowie eine umfassende Analyse finden Sie im vollständigen Bericht von Future Market Insights.

Profil der wichtigsten Unternehmen

General Electric (GE) Gesundheitswesen Siemens Healthineers Royal Philips NV Hitachi Medical Systems Hologic Shimadzu Medizinsysteme Carestream Gesundheit Canon Medical Systems FUJIFILM Medical Systems Ziehm Imaging Planmed Oy EOS-Bildgebung Medtronic plc Stryker Corporation Koch Medizin Zimmer Biomet Biopsiebell Becton Dickenson & Company Teleflex Inc.





Authored By



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

The orthotic devices orthotic splints and orthopedic braces and support market were valued at US$ 5.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to be worth US$ 7.8 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The orthopedic power tools market is expected to reach USD 1684.5 million in 2024. The orthopedic power tools market is expected to experience significant expansion between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The orthopedic prosthetic device market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2,348.4 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period from 2024 to 2034.

The Orthopedic Splints market was valued at around US$ 1.5 billion in 2021. With a projected CAGR of 11.5% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 4.9 billion by the end of 2032.

The global sales of orthopedic prosthetics are estimated to be worth USD 2,399.3 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 3,908.2 million by 2034.

The global oncology adjuvants market was valued at around US$ 506.01 Million at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 4.60% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 829.86 Million by 2032.

The global oncology blood testing market size is likely to be valued at US$ 3,851.7 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 18,278.2 Mn by 2032. The market is likely to exhibit immense growth at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The oncology imaging software market is on the rise and poised for tremendous growth, according to industry experts. The market is expected to reach a value pool of US$ 4 billion by the end of 2023, and demand is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% to US$ 7 billion by 2033.

The oncology nutrition market size is projected to be valued at US$ 2.07 billion in 2023 and is expected to be valued at US$ 4.87 billion by 2033. The demand for oncology nutrition is likely to record an average CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

he valuation of the oncology apoptosis modulators market in 2022 was US$ 3.9 billion and it is projected to grow at a promising CAGR of 11.1% to reach a market size of US$ 8.4 Bn within the period between 2022-2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centres in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.