PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer shareholders approve appointment

of Anjana Harve to the Supervisory Board

Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands — October 28, 2024 — Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, announces that Anjana Harve has been appointed as Member of the Supervisory Board at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM”) held today. The appointment is effective immediately and is made for a period of four years, up to and including the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2029.

Ms. Harve is an experienced business leader with extensive IT expertise. She currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) at BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading membership warehouse operator. Previously, she held positions as Global CIO at Fresenius Medical Care and Hillrom, as well as Global Head of Commercial Technology Services, Compliance Services, and Information Management at Novartis.

Wolters Kluwer shareholders, participated in person or by proxy, representing a total of 78.91% of the total issued share capital entitled to vote. Detailed voting results will be available on our website at www.wolterskluwer.com/egm.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Media Investors/Analysts Dave Guarino Meg Geldens Wolters Kluwer

VP, Head of Global Communications Wolters Kluwer

Investor Relations t + 1 646 954 8215

dave.guarino@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com



Stefan Kloet

Wolters Kluwer

Associate Director Global Communications

m +316 12 22 36 57

stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com





Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.