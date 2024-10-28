RI Board of Elections, RI Department of State Remind Voters to Return Mail Ballots

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Board of Elections and the Rhode Island Department of State are today reminding voters who are choosing to vote by mail that mail ballots must be received by the Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 5, 2024.

Voters can return their mail ballot through the U.S. mail, in a secure elections drop box, at their local board of canvassers, or in-person in a designated receptacle at a polling place on Election Day. With Election Day just over a week away, voters are strongly encouraged to use a drop box instead of mailing their ballot.

All Rhode Island drop boxes are monitored by surveillance cameras 24 hours a day, seven days a week when drop boxes are in use for an election.

Voters who must return their mail ballot through the U.S. mail are encouraged to mail their ballot as soon as possible.

Voters can track their mail ballot online using BallotTrax.

Any voter who requested a mail ballot and has not received it, or who has not requested a mail ballot but will be unable to vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day, should contact their local board of canvassers as soon as possible. The deadline to request an emergency mail ballot is 4 p.m. on November 4, 2024.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, visit vote.ri.gov.

