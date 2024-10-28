Recreational harvest of greater amberjack closes in Gulf waters starting Nov. 1

Greater amberjack recreational harvest will close in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters starting Nov. 1, with the last day of harvest being Oct. 31.

In July, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to set the 2024-25 recreational season for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico consistent with the new recreational federal season, Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, approved by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council. The new season is meant to help rebuild the stock.

For current recreational greater amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Amberjack.”