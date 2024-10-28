Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $6.7 Million to Support Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.’s Expansion in Pennsylvania, Creating 200 New Jobs in the Pittsburgh Region

The company, which is investing at least $86 million to construct a new advanced switchgear factory and expand its existing power electronics business in the Pittsburgh region, will create 200 new jobs and retain 806 existing jobs. PA’s energy and manufacturing industries are a key element of the Shapiro Administration’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, which is the blueprint for increasing economic competitiveness and opportunity in Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing over $6.7 million to support the growth of Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) in the Pittsburgh region. MEPPI, in collaboration with its parent company Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) in Japan, is making an $86 million investment to build an advanced switchgear factory and expand its power electronics facilities and test labs. The new factory will create at least 200 new jobs and retain an additional 806 jobs in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The factory will produce both gas insulated and vacuum circuit breakers. This investment is driven by the increasing demand for transmission and distribution grid products as the U.S. moves toward renewable energy and decarbonization goals.

Pennsylvania successfully competed against Ohio for the MEPPI project, proving the Commonwealth is open for business under the Shapiro Administration.

“Pennsylvania is open for business, and we are working every single day to make our Commonwealth the best state in the nation for business growth and economic opportunity,” said Governor Shapiro. “Right here in the Pittsburgh region, we’re making targeted investments to attract more projects like this one, boost our economy, and create good-paying jobs for Pennsylvanians. Since day one, my Administration has been focused on building a stronger economy that creates opportunities and a brighter future for our communities – and these jobs are yet another step forward in that work.”

MEPPI received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $4 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant and a $2.75 million Pennsylvania First grant. The company was also encouraged to apply for a tax deduction through the Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) program.

“MEPPI’s investment in the Pittsburgh region is a tremendous win for all of Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Energy and manufacturing are two key sectors we’re focusing on in the Economic Development Strategy, and projects like MEPPI’s are further fueling these industries and our economy. Governor Shapiro and I are committed to investing in more projects like this one to build a stronger Pennsylvania that works for everyone.”

Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, MEPPI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation of Japan and serves the North American power systems, data center, rail transportation, and large visual display markets with electrical and electronic products, systems, solutions, and services.

“By investing in a state-of-the-art switchgear factory, we will serve our customers, and we will significantly advance the production of critical components that strengthen both distribution and transmission grids while driving new technologies forward in support of the nation’s decarbonization initiatives,” said Tricia Breeger, President and CEO of MEPPI. “Our switchgear and power electronics solutions are essential for meeting the growing demand for electricity, from powering homes and businesses to supporting the rapid expansion of data centers.”

“The Pittsburgh region has been a hub of advanced manufacturing and energy innovation for centuries. We commend MEPPI on their decision to expand here through their commitment to solving complex challenges with sustainable energy solutions,” said Allegheny Conference on Community Development CEO Stefani Pashman. “It was our privilege to work side-by-side with MEPPI leadership to integrate the efforts of dozens of state and county partners to make this expansion a reality. We stand at the ready to continue partnering with MEPPI and other businesses who have committed to growing and developing our region.”

Energy and manufacturing are two of the industries highlighted in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, the first plan of its kind in almost 20 years. Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger unveiled the economic development strategy earlier this year in order to capitalize on the Commonwealth’s strengths and will reignite our economy by focusing on the Agriculture, Energy, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Robotics and Technology sectors.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced over $3 billion in private sector investments.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program;

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program; $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; and

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

Read more about Pennsylvania’s first Economic Development Strategy in 20 years and how Governor Shapiro’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

