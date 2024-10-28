Blackwell 3D Partners With Stayzation Lifestyle to Pioneer 3D Concrete Printing in Luxury Villa Developments

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) ("Blackwell 3D” or the "Company"), an innovative 3D house printing technology company, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Stayzation Lifestyle, a prominent player in the luxury vacation real estate market throughout India. The collaboration aims to explore the potential of 3D concrete printing for high-end villa developments, starting with Stayzation Lifestyle’s land parcel in Lonavala.

In the first phase of this partnership, Blackwell 3D will provide comprehensive consultation services to Stayzation Lifestyle. This phase will include:

Feasibility Study: A thorough assessment of the viability of 3D printing technology for Stayzation’s Lonavala property, evaluating factors such as terrain, project scope, and technical requirements.

Expert Guidance: Tailored advice on regulatory, technical, and operational considerations related to 3D concrete printing, ensuring that Stayzation meets all industry standards and compliance benchmarks.

Technology Evaluation: An analysis of the design flexibility, cost-efficiency, and environmental sustainability that 3D printing can offer, particularly in the context of high-end villa construction.

“We are excited to bring our 3D concrete printing technology to this collaboration with Stayzation Lifestyle. The potential to transform how luxury villas are constructed, from reducing costs to enhancing design possibilities, is immense,” said Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D.

Upon completion of the initial consultation and feasibility study, the partnership will explore additional opportunities to enhance their cooperation. Future initiatives may include:

Equipment Leasing: Stayzation Lifestyle may lease 3D printing equipment from Blackwell 3D for use in its ongoing and future projects.

End-to-End Construction Management: Blackwell 3D may be contracted to oversee the complete 3D construction process for select villa developments, ensuring seamless execution from design to completion.

Expansion into Joint Ventures: Both companies are open to pursuing joint ventures on other properties and locations within India and potentially in other markets where Stayzation Lifestyle operates or plans to expand.

“With Blackwell 3D’s printing technology, we are eager to innovate and bring a new level of sophistication, sustainability, and efficiency to our villa developments. This partnership marks an exciting step in revolutionizing luxury real estate,” declared Ajaz Khan, CEO of Stayzation Lifestyle.

This partnership positions both companies at the forefront of technological innovation in the real estate industry, with the potential to reshape the way high-end properties are designed and built.

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit www.blackwell3d.com for the most up to date news.

About Blackwell 3D Corporation

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. is focused on developing state-of-the-art 3D technologies for use in the construction industry. Our goal is to be able to use our technology to design 3D printed residential structures and that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. In addition, it is our objective to use a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to print the structural components of these residential structures. Our printing process is expected to be highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s review of potential financing and strategic alternatives, the Company’s research and development efforts, the Company’s prospects for 2024, and the Company’s ability to fine tune its operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Blackwell 3D's ability to continue as a going concern; Blackwell 3D's ability raise additional capital to fund its business on acceptable terms or at all; Blackwell 3D's ability to negotiate and consummate a financing or other strategic transaction; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates and variations in operating performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting Blackwell 3D's business; the risk of downturns in the market and Blackwell 3D's industry; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Blackwell 3D; risks related to Blackwell 3D's limited operating history and history of losses; the timing of expected business milestones; Blackwell 3D's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business; Blackwell 3D's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; Blackwell 3D's ability to expand internationally; the viability of Blackwell 3D's intellectual property and intellectual property created in the future; government regulations and Blackwell 3D's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; and the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the most recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) along with additional disclosure made available with the OTC Markets Group Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@BLACKWELL3D.COM

+1 (702) 718-0807

