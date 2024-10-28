Helport AI to Report Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, October 31, 2024

Management to Host Business Update Conference Call on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 5:30 pm ET

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent products, solutions and a digital platform, will report financial results for its fiscal full year ended June 30, 2024, after the market close on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

The Company will hold a Business Update Conference Call on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results, recent consumption of its business combination and Nasdaq listing, ongoing initiatives and upcoming milestones.

Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer, and Tao Ke, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-445-7795 International dial-in number: 1-203-518-9848 Conference ID (Required for Entry): HELPORT

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1695608&tp_key=0c8510f685 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

A replay of the webcast will be available after 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time through February 6, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 11157509

About Helport

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a premier provider of AI-driven solutions, specializing in enhancing professional capabilities across industries. Focused on delivering measurable outcomes, Helport AI is transforming the way businesses operate by ensuring that professionals have the tools they need to succeed. The company serves enterprise-level customer contact services through intelligent products, solutions, and a digital platform, helping businesses optimize their operations and improve customer engagement. Our mission is to Empower everyone to work as an expert. For more information, please visit Helport’s website: https://ir.helport.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Helport's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on Helport’s current expectations and projections about future events that Helport believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Helport undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

HPAI@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

