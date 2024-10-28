$RINO to be Listed on BitMart, Marking a New Milestone for GAGAVERSE

RINO Hamster — The Newest memecoin GAGAVERSE team

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAGAVERSE , the ultimate memecoin network for earning and growth, proudly announces the listing of its heroic hamster, $RINO , on BitMart. As of October 31, 2024, $RINO will be available for trading on one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of GAGAVERSE.



The GAGAVERSE Revolution

GAGAVERSE is more than just a collection of memecoins—it’s a groundbreaking ecosystem built on two interconnected chains, each led by heroes who work together in a decentralized and harmonious way. At its core stands $GAGA , the meme frog hero leading the charge, driving the entire network forward and creating unique earning opportunities for investors.

Meet the Heroes of GAGAVERSE:

RINO - The fearless Hamster, always ready to take action

WOLT - The loyal Dog, adding strength to the team

BARY - The unstoppable Fury, blazing new trails

In GAGAVERSE, every hero plays a critical role in supporting the previous one, enabling continuous growth and collective success throughout the network. With the addition of $RINO on BitMart, GAGAVERSE opens the door to greater accessibility and liquidity for its community.

Why the $RINO Listing Matters

The $RINO listing on BitMart offers investors and enthusiasts the opportunity to join a community-driven journey with endless potential. It not only enhances trading opportunities but also strengthens the presence of GAGAVERSE in the global crypto space.

Join the Future of Memecoins

GAGAVERSE is set to revolutionize the memecoin space, introducing new heroes every week and continuously expanding its decentralized network. It’s not just about holding tokens—it’s about becoming part of a growing community where every hero counts and every move matters.

Be a part of GAGAVERSE and experience the power of decentralized heroes!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



