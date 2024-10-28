Pinnacle Real Estate Buyers Launches Cash for Houses Service in Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, KY, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Real Estate Buyers, a family-run real estate solutions company, is excited to announce the launch of its cash for houses service in Lexington, Kentucky. The new service has been designed to be the fastest and easiest way for local residents to sell their homes and receive competitive cash offers.

Identifying a gap in the market for homeowners who don’t want to or can’t sell their home through the traditional route with an agent, Pinnacle Real Estate Buyers’ new cash for houses service provides win-win solutions that enables individuals to sell their property fast despite its condition and without the associated fees, delays, and possible renovations required by employing a real estate company.

“When you find a place that will buy your house Kentucky for cash, you can enjoy a fast sale without any stress or hassle,” said a spokesperson for Pinnacle Real Estate Buyers. “Instead of spending ages with your house sitting around on the real estate market, why not go straight to an interested buyer? Our cash-for-houses company is simple and straightforward. We’ll check out your property, give you a cash offer right away, and close in as little as five days. No matter what type of property or land you have, we will buy it in cash.”

Whether a homeowner owns a burdensome property or is dealing with probate or foreclosure, the experienced team at Pinnacle Real Estate Buyers offers a simple 3-step house-buying process. This includes:

Step 1: Firstly, homeowners need to contact the cash home buyers by following the steps on the company’s website. This enables Pinnacle Real Estate Buyers to keep things as fast as possible by providing an immediate no-obligation cash offer. Homeowners will then have a clear idea of their house value and can decide if they still want to proceed with the sale.

Step 2: The next step is for homeowners to receive a detailed cash offer and the opportunity to discuss this, as well as the purchase contract, with any attorneys to specify terms like closing date and payment method.

Step 3: If a homeowner is happy with the offer and the agreed terms, the last step is signing the real estate purchase agreement to transfer the title and close the deal before receiving their cash offer.

“The houses we purchase are renovated to bring them back to their original character or improved to be better than new! We want to make you the best offer we can that still allows us to renovate the property and still make some profit to keep our business going. This allows us to put money back into our local economy by hiring local workers, improving neighborhoods, and keeping our staff paid. We love to help better our community and help those around us while doing our work!” furthered the spokesperson for Pinnacle Real Estate Buyers.

Pinnacle Real Estate Buyers encourages homeowners searching to sell their homes in Lexington, Kentucky, fast and for cash to reach out to its professional home-buying team today via the contact form provided online.

About Pinnacle Real Estate Buyers

Pinnacle Real Estate Buyers is a family-run real estate solutions company in Lexington, Kentucky that is dedicated to helping homeowners sell their homes fast without hassle, delays, or fees. With an experienced home-buying team and a commitment to transparency, Pinnacle Real Estate Buyers offers a seamless home-buying experience.

To learn more about Pinnacle Real Estate Buyers and the launch of its cash for houses service, please visit the website at https://www.pinnaclerealestatebuyers.com/.

