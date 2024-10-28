Legible Releases FrankensteinAI with Spellbinding AI Chat Feature Just in Time for Halloween

Mary Shelley’s Timeless Classic Meets Cutting-Edge Technology in an Immersive Interactive Experience





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legible (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) (“Legible or “the Company”), a pioneer in mobile-centric eBook and audiobook entertainment, is thrilled to announce the release of FrankensteinAI , the third in its groundbreaking AI Classics series. This innovative "Living Book" seamlessly blends Mary Shelley’s iconic novel with state-of-the-art technology, offering readers an unparalleled interactive experience. The classic horror tale releases in three volumes beginning October 28th.

FrankensteinAI breathes new life into Shelley's masterpiece through stunning interactive artwork by renowned digital artist Mr. Remo Camerota. Each animated illustration is a dynamic fusion of Camerota’s vivid imagination and advanced AI technology, capturing the eerie atmosphere of Victor Frankenstein's creation and enhancing the storytelling in a visually captivating manner. Mr. Camerota’s collaboration with AI technology results in visuals that not only complement but also elevate the storytelling, making every image an integral part of the narrative journey.

FrankensteinAI also introduces a revolutionary AI chat feature that allows readers to engage in real-time conversations with the novel’s characters. Victor Frankenstein and his Creature serve as AI-driven guides, enabling readers to delve deeper into their fears, desires, and motivations as they explore the narrative. This unique interactive feature allows readers to ask questions, unravel plot intricacies, and explore themes in a way that traditional reading cannot, blending classic literature with modern technology for a uniquely immersive experience.

“Legible has meticulously preserved the essence of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, ensuring that the original text remains intact and true to Shelley's intentions. Our goal with FrankensteinAI is to honor the original narrative while enhancing the reader’s experience through technology,” stated Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible. “By integrating interactive AI features and Remo Camerota’s mesmeric artwork, we’ve created a Living Book that remains true to Shelley’s vision while offering a fresh, immersive way to engage with this classic tale.”

Remo Camerota commented, “My vision for FrankensteinAI was to complement Mary Shelley’s original narrative with artwork that feels alive, echoing the Creature’s journey of discovery and isolation. Through the power of AI, these illustrations become part of the reader’s journey, evolving alongside their experience with the text.” Camerota further commented, “I am looking forward to further collaborations with Legible on bringing literature to life with my art.”

In addition to FrankensteinAI, Legible’s other AI Classics and groundbreaking original publications, such as the My Model Kitchen Living Cookbooks by former supermodel and NYT-bestselling author Ms. Cristina Ferrare, with their embedded Sous Chef AI, are exclusively available to Legible Unbound members. Join now and gain access to these innovations plus millions of eBooks and audiobooks for only US$9.99 per month, unlocking a new world of enriched reading experiences.

About Legible

Legible is a trailblazing, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBook and audiobook entertainment. Through extensive partnerships with four of the Big 5 Publishers, the world's largest eBook distributors, and outstanding publishers of all sizes, Legible delivers millions of eBooks and audiobooks, transforming any smart device into a source of cutting-edge infotainment.

Recent releases include My Model Kitchen - Vol. 2: Vegetables - The Garden of Earthly Delights , the second of 15 video-enriched Living Cookbooks by former supermodel, bestselling author, TV host, and celebrity chef Cristina Ferrare, featuring an AI Sous Chef for each recipe. The Living Cookbooks and Ms. Ferrare have been featured in various major media outlets including twice on the very popular Drew Barrymore Show, where she dazzles viewers with her culinary expertise while utilizing the AI Sous Chef interactive component.

As a first mover in the rapidly expanding automotive infotainment market, Legible has partnered with media providers Faurecia Aptoide, Harman Ignite, LiveOne, and Visteon. Legible boasts the only Android Automotive app that can deliver both audiobooks and eBooks to drivers and passengers in tens of millions of vehicles worldwide, positioning the Company at the forefront of in-car infotainment experiences.

Legible won the 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Award for eLearning Innovation of the Year . Committed to reshaping the digital publishing landscape, Legible is poised to gain significant market share through its innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriched reading experiences. Visit www.legible.com to explore how eBooks come to life.

About Remo Camerota

Remo Camerota is a world-renowned multidisciplinary artist blending art, pop culture, and technology through a unique visual style. Recognized as one of the top 200 digital artists globally by Lürzer's Archive Magazine (2020-2023) and with works exhibited alongside icons like Banksy, he’s earned acclaim as a leading NFT artist, generating over $6 million in revenue in 2021-2022. Over 30 years, he’s worked across various media, winning hundreds of awards for campaigns with brands like MTV, Nikon, and Toyota and collaborating with notable figures, including Val Kilmer and Scott Page. His company, Npact, has also supported charitable projects, such as raising funds for 2,000 computers for children in need. With exhibitions in renowned venues like the Louvre and Tate, his passion for boundless creativity and storytelling continues to impact global audiences.

