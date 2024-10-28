Increasing Demand for Durable, Eco-Friendly Coatings Drives Concrete Floor Coatings Market Growth at a 5.4% CAGR | FMI Study

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Set to Grow with Rising Infrastructure and Green Building Initiatives, Reaching USD 8.74 Billion by 2033. Increasing renovation and remodeling practices in the residential segment are the major factors for the demand growth in North America and European countries.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The concrete floor coatings market is experiencing steady growth, with the market value expected to expand from USD 5.16 billion in 2023 to USD 8.74 billion by 2033. This growth, at a CAGR of 5.4%, is driven by increasing investments in sustainable construction and rising demand for high-durability coatings. These coatings enhance concrete’s longevity, minimizing maintenance in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in regions like Asia-Pacific and North America further fuel demand, as infrastructure investments rise. Concrete floor coatings not only improve aesthetic appeal but also offer significant resistance to chemicals and mechanical stresses, making them vital in manufacturing and warehouse settings.

The market is also seeing a shift towards eco-friendly options, with powder-based and VOC-free coatings gaining traction due to stringent environmental regulations. These coatings, especially polyurethane and epoxy, provide long-lasting protection, reduce emissions, and meet regulatory standards, positioning the industry for continued success.

Recent trends such as 3D and metallic epoxy flooring have attracted the attention of interior designers and residential consumers, adding a stylish edge to functionality. These trends are expected to drive market expansion, particularly in high-traffic residential areas and retail spaces.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Key drivers include the rise in sustainable building projects, advancements in coating technology, and the demand for durable floor solutions across commercial, residential, and industrial applications. Opportunities for growth lie in innovations in eco-friendly coatings and the expansion of the construction sector in emerging markets.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The concrete floor coatings market demand is projected to grow from USD 5.16 billion in 2023 to USD 8.74 billion by 2033 at a 5.4% CAGR .

at a . Rising demand for sustainable, VOC-free products aligns with global green building trends.

North America and Asia Pacific are the key regions driving market growth due to their investments in infrastructure.

Technological advancements in eco-friendly powder coatings are boosting demand.

Residential sector trends, such as metallic and 3D epoxy coatings, are contributing to market growth.



“As demand for durable, environmentally conscious flooring solutions rises, the concrete floor coatings market is poised for steady growth. Innovations in eco-friendly materials and decorative applications are redefining the market landscape, making coatings an essential element in modern infrastructure projects,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)





Component Insights

The market is segmented into epoxy, polyaspartic, polyurethane, and acrylic coatings. Epoxy coatings dominate due to their versatility and strong abrasion resistance, while polyurethane coatings are favored in thin-film applications. Powder-based options, VOC-free coatings, and 3D designs are among the fastest-growing segments.

Market’s Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growing infrastructure investments, stringent environmental regulations, and rising interest in sustainable building practices are primary growth drivers. Trends such as the shift to powder-based, solvent-free coatings and the adoption of metallic and 3D epoxy floor designs present significant growth opportunities.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Concrete Floor Coatings market are:

Akzo Nobel

ARDEX ENDURA

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating System

BASF SE

Behr Process Corporation

Cameleon Coatings and Paint Manufacturers

CBH Coatings

DAW SE

Dulux

Durall Floor Coatings

Elite Crete Systems

Epmar Corporation

Henkel Adhesives

Kansai Paint Co.

Legacy Industrial

MClean Flooring Solutions

Medal Paints

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

DSM

RPM International, Inc.

Sika Corporation

Tennant Coatings

The Sherwin-William Company

Stonhard Group

Valspar Corporation

United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL)

Watco Group

Wagon Paints

These companies drive market innovation through a strong focus on sustainable, high-quality product offerings. In 2021, Tennant Company transferred its coatings division to Sherwin-Williams, exemplifying the trend toward consolidation and specialization within the industry. Smaller, regionally focused players, such as Trucrete Surfacing Systems, also contribute to competitive dynamics with localized, service-oriented business models.

Growth Drivers

Green Building Initiatives : The push for sustainable construction has led to increased demand for VOC-free, powder-based coatings.

: The push for sustainable construction has led to increased demand for VOC-free, powder-based coatings. Infrastructure Development : Rapid growth in infrastructure, particularly in Asia-Pacific, is expanding applications for concrete coatings across residential, industrial, and commercial spaces.

: Rapid growth in infrastructure, particularly in Asia-Pacific, is expanding applications for concrete coatings across residential, industrial, and commercial spaces. Technological Advancements : Innovations in powder coatings and metallic epoxy formulations are meeting demand for durable and aesthetically appealing options.

: Innovations in powder coatings and metallic epoxy formulations are meeting demand for durable and aesthetically appealing options. Consumer Trends: Aesthetic trends, such as metallic and 3D coatings, are growing in popularity within residential and commercial sectors.

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global concrete floor coatings market can be segmented on the basis of its product, component and its application.

By Product:

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)





By Component:

Single Component (1K)

Double Component (2K)

Triple Component (3K)

Others

By Application:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial





Korean Translator –

콘크리트 바닥 코팅 시장은 꾸준한 성장을 경험하고 있으며, 시장 가치는 2023년 51억 6,000만 달러에서 2033년 87억 4,000만 달러로 확대될 것으로 예상됩니다 . CAGR 5.4%의 이러한 성장은 지속 가능한 건설에 대한 투자 증가와 내구성이 높은 코팅에 대한 수요 증가에 의해 주도됩니다. 이러한 코팅은 콘크리트의 수명을 연장하여 산업, 상업 및 주거 부문에서 유지 관리를 최소화합니다.

아시아 태평양 및 북미와 같은 지역의 급속한 산업화와 도시화는 인프라 투자가 증가함에 따라 수요를 더욱 촉진합니다. 콘크리트 바닥 코팅은 미적 매력을 향상시킬 뿐만 아니라 화학 물질과 기계적 응력에 대한 상당한 저항성을 제공하여 제조 및 창고 환경에서 필수적입니다.

시장은 또한 환경 친화적인 옵션으로의 전환을 보고 있으며, 엄격한 환경 규정으로 인해 분말 기반 및 VOC 없는 코팅이 인기를 얻고 있습니다. 이러한 코팅, 특히 폴리우레탄 및 에폭시는 오래 지속되는 보호 기능을 제공하고 배출을 줄이며 규제 표준을 충족하여 업계가 지속적인 성공을 거둘 수 있도록 합니다.

3D 및 금속 에폭시 바닥재와 같은 최근 트렌드는 인테리어 디자이너와 주거 소비자의 관심을 끌었으며, 기능성에 세련된 느낌을 더했습니다. 이러한 트렌드는 특히 교통량이 많은 주거 지역과 소매 공간에서 시장 확장을 촉진할 것으로 예상됩니다.

성장 동인 및 기회

주요 동인으로는 지속 가능한 건축 프로젝트의 증가, 코팅 기술의 발전, 상업, 주거 및 산업 분야에서 내구성 있는 바닥 솔루션에 대한 수요가 있습니다. 성장 기회는 친환경 코팅의 혁신과 신흥 시장에서의 건설 부문 확장에 있습니다.

시장 조사의 주요 내용

콘크리트 바닥 코팅 시장 수요는 2023년 51억 6천만 달러에서 2033년 87억 4천만 달러 로 5.4% CAGR 로 성장할 것으로 예상됩니다 .

로 성장할 것으로 예상됩니다 . 지속 가능하고 VOC가 없는 제품에 대한 수요가 증가하는 것은 세계적인 친환경 건축 추세 에 부합합니다 .

북미와 아시아 태평양 지역은 인프라에 대한 투자로 인해 시장 성장을 주도하는 주요 지역입니다.

친환경 분말 코팅 분야의 기술적 발전으로 수요가 증가하고 있습니다.

금속 및 3D 에폭시 코팅과 같은 주거 부문의 동향이 시장 성장에 기여하고 있습니다.





분석가 코멘트

“ 내구성 있고 환경 친화적인 바닥 솔루션에 대한 수요가 증가함에 따라 콘크리트 바닥 코팅 시장은 꾸준한 성장을 향해 나아가고 있습니다. 친환경 소재와 장식용 응용 분야의 혁신이 시장 환경을 재정의하고 있으며, 코팅은 현대 인프라 프로젝트에서 필수적인 요소가 되었습니다. ” 라고 Future Market Insights(FMI)의 부사장 Nikhil Kaitwade가 말했습니다 .

구성 요소 통찰력

시장은 에폭시, 폴리아스파틱, 폴리우레탄, 아크릴 코팅으로 세분화됩니다. 에폭시 코팅은 다재다능하고 내마모성이 강하기 때문에 우세한 반면, 폴리우레탄 코팅은 박막 응용 분야에서 선호됩니다. 분말 기반 옵션, VOC 없는 코팅 및 3D 디자인은 가장 빠르게 성장하는 부문 중 하나입니다.

성장, 추세 및 기회의 시장 주요 결정 요인

증가하는 인프라 투자, 엄격한 환경 규제, 지속 가능한 건축 관행에 대한 관심 증가가 주요 성장 동인입니다. 분말 기반, 무용매 코팅으로의 전환 및 금속 및 3D 에폭시 바닥 디자인 채택과 같은 추세는 상당한 성장 기회를 제공합니다.

주요 회사 및 시장 점유율 통찰력

글로벌 콘크리트 바닥 코팅 시장에서 활동하는 시장 참여자 중 일부는 다음과 같습니다.

악조 노벨

아덱스 엔듀라

아시아 페인트

엑솔타 코팅 시스템

바스프 SE

베어 프로세스 코퍼레이션

Cameleon 코팅 및 페인트 제조업체

CBH 코팅

포기하다

둘럭스

듀랄 플로어 코팅

엘리트 크레타 시스템

에프마 코퍼레이션

헨켈 접착제

간사이 페인트 주식회사

레거시 인더스트리얼

MClean 플로링 솔루션

메달 페인트

니폰 페인트

PPG 산업

영어: DSM (미국의 언어학)

RPM 인터내셔널 주식회사

시카코퍼레이션

테넌트 코팅

셔윈-윌리엄 회사

스톤하드 그룹

발스파 코퍼레이션

유나이티드 길소나이트 연구소(UGL)

왓코 그룹

왜건 페인트

이러한 회사들은 지속 가능하고 고품질의 제품 제공에 중점을 두어 시장 혁신을 주도합니다. 2021년 Tennant Company는 코팅 사업부를 Sherwin-Williams로 이전하여 업계 내 통합 및 전문화 추세를 보여주었습니다. Trucrete Surfacing Systems와 같은 소규모 지역 중심 업체도 지역화되고 서비스 지향적인 비즈니스 모델로 경쟁 역학에 기여합니다.

성장 동인

녹색 건물 이니셔티브 : 지속 가능한 건설에 대한 요구로 인해 VOC가 없는 분말 기반 코팅제에 대한 수요가 증가했습니다.

: 지속 가능한 건설에 대한 요구로 인해 VOC가 없는 분말 기반 코팅제에 대한 수요가 증가했습니다. 인프라 개발 : 특히 아시아 태평양 지역에서 인프라가 급속히 성장함에 따라 주거, 산업, 상업 공간 전반에 걸쳐 콘크리트 코팅의 적용이 확대되고 있습니다.

: 특히 아시아 태평양 지역에서 인프라가 급속히 성장함에 따라 주거, 산업, 상업 공간 전반에 걸쳐 콘크리트 코팅의 적용이 확대되고 있습니다. 기술적 진보 : 분말 코팅과 금속 에폭시 제형의 혁신으로 내구성과 미학적으로 매력적인 옵션에 대한 수요가 충족되고 있습니다.

: 분말 코팅과 금속 에폭시 제형의 혁신으로 내구성과 미학적으로 매력적인 옵션에 대한 수요가 충족되고 있습니다. 소비자 트렌드 : 금속 및 3D 코팅과 같은 미적 트렌드는 주거 및 상업 부문에서 점점 더 인기를 얻고 있습니다.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

