AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 31st

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference to be held October 31st.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3BYlp8w

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the upcoming AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President at OTC Markets Group. “A group of innovative companies and executives will have the opportunity to elaborate on their business strategies and connect directly with an expanded investor base.”

October 31st

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
11:00 AM iQSTEL Inc. OTCQX: IQST
11:30 AM Realbotix Corp. OTCQB: XBOTF | TSXV: XBOT
12:00 PM Wytec International, Inc OTCQB: WYTC
12:30 PM Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. Pink: DBMM
1:00 PM

Sono Group N.V.		 OTCQB: SEVCF
1:30 PM BTQ Technologies Corp. OTCQX: BTQQF | CBOE CA: BTQ
2:00 PM Wonderfi Technologies Inc. OTCQB: WONDF | TSX: WNDR
2:30 PM Xtract One Technologies Inc. OTCQX: XTRAF | TSX: XTRA
3:00 PM Onar, Inc. OTCQB: RELT


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

