Immutep to Present New Phase IIb Data in PD-L1 Negative (CPS <1) Head and Neck Cancer at ESMO Immuno-Oncology 2024

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces it will present new data from Cohort B of the TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial in first line recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients with negative PD-L1 expression (CPS <1) at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO I-O) Congress 2024 taking place 11-13 December in Geneva, Switzerland.

Presentation details:

Title: TACTI-003 Cohort B: Eftilagimod Alpha (Soluble LAG-3) and Pembrolizumab in First-Line Recurrent or Metastatic Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma with CPS <1 Presenter: Martin Forster, M.D., Ph.D., University College London (UCL) Cancer Institute and UCL Hospital NHS Foundation, London, UK Presentation Number: 152P Date and Time: Thursday, 12 December 2024 at 12:30 – 13:30PM CET

Abstracts will be made available on the ESMO I-O website on 5 December 2024 at 00:05 CET. The poster containing new data, not in the abstract, will be available on the Posters & Publications section of Immutep’s website after its presentation on 12 December 2024.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

