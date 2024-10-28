Actelis Networks Announces New Order from Major German Municipality for Modernization of Secure Critical Infrastructure IoT Network

With this follow-on order, Actelis continues to expand its role in the global IoT network modernization landscape, building on recent success across highways, utilities, airports, and military verticals

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received a follow-on order for the expansion of its hybrid-fiber networking technology for a Major German Municipality. This order further strengthens Actelis’ footprint in Germany, and further bolsters its presence in the field of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) for smart traffic applications. This order comes on the backdrop of previously announced significant orders and successful deployments across many sectors, including highways and ITS, utilities, airports and the military.

“In today's rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape, the need for both speed and security in IoT network modernization has never been more critical,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Our hybrid-fiber technology not only allows cities and operators to upgrade their networks quickly and cost-effectively, but also fortifies them against emerging cyber threats. This expanded partnership in Germany reflects the growing confidence in Actelis to deliver scalable, secure solutions that are essential for the resilience and functionality of critical infrastructure.”

In Germany, critical infrastructure spending is on the rise as the country aims to enhance resilience and drive economic growth. In 2024 alone, over 30 billion euros were allocated for federal highways, waterways, and railroads, underscoring Germany's commitment to modernization. The government's National Strategy for Critical Infrastructure Protection further highlights the importance of safeguarding vital systems while addressing existing vulnerabilities. By adopting Actelis' solution, cities are accelerating project completion while ensuring long-term security for their infrastructure. This expansion order in Germany reflects Actelis growing presence in the intelligent transportation space. Notably, earlier this month, Actelis announced the expansion of Expansion Order for Major Italian National Transportation Infrastructure Project, also in the field of Intelligent Transportation.

Actelis’ solution supports a wide range of smart city applications by providing secure, high-speed, long-range connectivity for traffic management, public safety, utilities, public WiFi, and municipal broadband services. The technology allows cities to save both time and money by leveraging existing network wiring to deliver fiber-grade data transmission, regardless of the type of infrastructure in place. By eliminating the need for extensive engineering, digging, or trenching, projects are completed faster and at significantly lower costs compared to installing new wiring.

The company is also bolstering its data protection offering for smart cities and IoT operators. In August, Actelis announced a partnership with an advanced cybersecurity provider to develop and deliver a novel, AI-Powered SaaS offering, under Actelis’ ‘Cyber Aware Networking’ initiative. Designed as an intelligence layer integrated into Actelis’ networking devices, the solution identifies anomalies in the network in real-time and enables operators to prevent further threats.

“We're enabling multi-layer protection for critical infrastructure networks, starting with threat identification and equipping operators with the tools and insights needed to safeguard their networks against future attacks,” said Barlev.





About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.



For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Sean Renn

Global VP Marketing & Communications

srenn@actelis.com

Investor Contact:

ARX | Capital Markets Advisors

North American Equities Desk

actelis@arxadvisory.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.