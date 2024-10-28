Submit Release
FibroBiologics to Present at the 2024 ThinkEquity Conference and BIO-Europe 2024

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will be presenting and be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the following upcoming investor conferences.

2024 ThinkEquity Conference
Date: October 30, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Format: Company Presentation
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

BIO-Europe 2024
Date: November 5, 2024
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Format: Company Presentation
Time: 1:30 p.m. CET

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or email FibroBiologics at: info@fibrobiologics.com.

About FibroBiologics 

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com

General Inquiries: 
info@fibrobiologics.com 

Investor Relations: 
Nic Johnson 
Russo Partners 
(212) 845-4242 
fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com 

Media Contact: 
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com 


