Motiv Electric Trucks Names James Griffin Chief Revenue Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Electric Trucks, a leading manufacturer of medium duty electric trucks and buses today announced James Griffin as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Griffin has nearly 30 years of experience in sales and business development across a broad range of relevant sectors including commercial trucking, fleet logistics, fleet management and commercial fleet EV charging infrastructure. He will have overall responsibility for accelerating sales of Motiv’s industry-leading electric trucks and buses across North America.

Griffin joins Motiv from his role as Head of Fleet Electrification Sales at ChargePoint, a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles. There, he directed the North American fleet electrification growth strategy for National Fleet Sales, National Automotive OEM Partnerships (Dealership Partners), Fleet Partnerships, and Transit and eBus National Sales. He managed a team of nearly 60 and was responsible for sales, delivery, business development, government relations, marketing, pricing, revenue management, training, customer expansion, and retention.

“As our customer base transitions from early testing and pilots to scaling up their use of medium duty clean electric trucks, James has a customer-solution mindset which will be critical in accelerating adoption,” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Motiv Electric Trucks. “From selling big rigs at PACCAR, to leading fleet sales and leasing at Ryder and selling charging infrastructure at ChargePoint, James checks all the boxes we are looking for.”

Prior to ChargePoint, Griffin served as Vice President of Business Development at MHC Kenworth, North America's largest privately held heavy-duty dealer group. There, he directed a team of 40 in the national sales and business development organization charged with sales, leasing and rental of heavy and medium duty trucks and truck maintenance programs across multiple industries. He also served as served as National Account Sales Executive at PACCAR where he was named the Number 1 National Account Sales Executive.

During his decade at Ryder Transportation, Griffin held numerous positions in account management, sales and business development. He ended as National Sales Manager for Maintenance/Full-Service Lease where he worked with local, regional, and national sales leadership in the Eastern US to drive sales to leading brands like Wal-Mart, Cardinal Logistics, True Value, Associate Grocers, Dunkin’, Coca-Cola and Firestone.

“Motiv is the most experienced medium duty electric truck OEM and they have earned a reputation for quality and dependability among leading fleets in North America,” said Griffin. “Motiv’s 15 years of technological innovation applied across millions of miles is an amazing foundation from which to build. I’m looking forward to applying all of my experience to a great team and a great product at the right time.”

Griffin takes the wheel from Motiv’s Founder, Jim Castelaz who had been acting in the CRO role and will now return to his longstanding role as Motiv’s Chief Technology Officer.

Today, 10 of the largest 20 medium duty truck fleets in North America have deployed Motiv vehicles, including Purolator, Vestis (formerly Aramark Uniform Services), Cintas, Bimbo Bakeries and other leading brands. Motiv now accounts for 45 percent of electric step vans in California and 19 percent of step van deployments in the U.S. overall. Most importantly, Motiv leads the industry with repeat/follow-on orders; since founding, 64 percent of vehicles have been delivered to repeat customers.

About Motiv Electric Trucks

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv is a leading manufacturer of medium-duty, zero-emission electric trucks. Motiv produces a range of vehicles, including step vans, shuttle buses, box trucks, and work trucks bases, all of which eliminate tailpipe CO2 emissions and particulate matter, while offering drivers and passengers a more comfortable, quieter and safer ride.

Motiv’s combination of operational cost savings and environmental performance helps customers meet increasingly stringent emissions and pollution standards as well as achieve their own Net-Zero, ESG or other climate impact-related pledges and commitments.

