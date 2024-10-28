Submit Release
Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday, November 7, 2024

  • Management to host conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 am ET

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will host a live webcast at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, November 7, 2024, to report its third quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update.

A live webcast and additional information about the presentation can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. A recording will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the meeting.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the treatment of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Eric Sciorilli
1-877-742-8466
ir@phathompharma.com

