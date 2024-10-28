PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.69 per Share for Q3 2024; Net Interest Margin and Tangible Book Value Increase; Asset Quality Improves

WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2024 of $0.69 per common share on net income of $2.9 million, compared to $0.56 per common share on net income of $2.3 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2024, and $0.29 per common share on net income of $1.2 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2023.

PSB’s third quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the second quarter of 2024: (1) higher net interest margin increased 6 basis points; (2) slightly lower non-interest income; (3) lower non-interest expense due to the second quarter reflecting elevated severance expenses; and (4) the return of a $2.5 million non-performing loan to performing status and a corresponding release in specific reserves.

“Over the past year, we have increased shareholders’ tangible book value per share 18.7% and paid $0.62 in dividends to our shareholders, up 12.7% from the 12 month period ended September 30, 2023. With the rapid rise in short term interest rates over the past couple of years coming to an apparent end, we expect our net interest margin to be stable and operating expenses to continue to be well managed and efficient. Additionally, as funds become available from investment and loan repayments and maturities, we expect the funds to be reinvested into higher yielding assets which should lessen the volatility in fair market value adjustments reflected in our tangible book value,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

September 30, 2024, Highlights:

Net interest income increased to $9.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $9.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as increases in asset and loan yields outpaced the increases in funding costs.





Noninterest income decreased slightly to $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million the prior quarter.





Noninterest expenses decreased during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, reflecting lower salary and benefit expenses. Included in salary and benefit expenses for the prior quarter were non-recurring expenses totaling approximately $404,000.





Tangible book value per common share increased $1.86 per share to $26.41 at September 30, 2024, compared to $24.55 one quarter earlier, and increased $4.16 per share, or 18.7%, compared to $22.25 at September 30, 2023. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.62 per share over the past year. During the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, tangible book value per share was positively influenced by higher net income, intangible asset amortization, an increase in fair market value of investment securities and consistent stock repurchase activity.





Loans decreased $16.9 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, to $1.06 billion largely due to not replacing certain out of market maturing loans. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.18% of gross loans.





Non-performing assets declined to 0.71% of total assets at September 30, 2024 from 0.84% at June 30, 2024 as a $2.5 million loan returned to performing status.





Total deposits decreased $13.2 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to $1.14 billion, with a large portion of the decrease attributable to a large overnight deposit held at June 30, 2024 which was withdrawn in early July.





Return on average tangible common equity was 10.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 9.34% the prior quarter and 5.17% in the year ago quarter.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $9.7 million to $1.48 billion at September 30, 2024. Investment securities available for sale increased $9.7 million to $174.9 million at September 30, 2024, from $165.2 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $321 million at September 30, 2024, with an additional $343 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable decreased $16.9 million to $1.06 billion at September 30, 2024, due primarily to lower commercial and construction lending. Commercial non-real estate loans decreased $9.1 million to $139.0 million at September 30, 2024, from $148.2 million one quarter earlier. Gross construction lending decreased $9.6 million to $61.0 million at September 30, 2024, from $70.5 million at June 30, 2024, while loans in process declined $3.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Commercial real estate loans decreased $2.6 million to $541.6 million at September 30, 2024, from $544.2 million the prior quarter. Meanwhile, residential real estate loans increased slightly from the prior quarter to $341.3 million from $340.9 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 55.4% of gross loans followed by residential real estate loans at 31.4% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 12.8% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses increased slightly to 1.18% of gross loans at September 30, 2024, from 1.16% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the last five quarters. Non-performing assets totaled 0.71% of total assets at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.84% at June 30, 2024. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a loan totaling $2.5 million was returned to performing status, while a loan on a recreation facility totaling $3.3 million was added to nonaccrual status. Additionally, one loan relationship to an equipment dealership on nonaccrual status totaling $5.1 million at June 30, 2024 was paid down to $2.8 million at September 30, 2024 on sale of the equipment inventory. For the seventh consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits decreased $13.2 million to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2024, from $1.15 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease in deposits reflects a $13.1 million decrease in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, a $19.7 million decrease in money market deposits partially offset by a $14.6 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits and a $5.4 million increase in retail and local time deposits. The decrease in money market deposits reflected a large deposit of $49 million on June 30, 2024 that was drawn down in early July 2024.

At September 30, 2024, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased to 23.3% of total deposits from 21.6% the prior quarter, while interest-bearing demand and savings deposits decreased to 28.4% of deposits, compared to 29.3% at June 30, 2024. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits decreased to 21.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, from 24.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.

FHLB advances decreased to $181.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $184.9 million at June 30, 2024.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets increased to 7.85% at September 30, 2024, compared to 7.32% at June 30, 2024, and 6.98% at September 30, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $4.16, to $26.41, at September 30, 2024, compared to $22.25 one year earlier, an increase of 18.7% after dividends of $0.62 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter, tangible net book value per common share increased due to continued earnings, a fair market value increase in the investment portfolio which reduced unrealized losses reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income and amortization of intangible assets. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $15.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $20.5 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $9.9 million (on a net margin of 2.90%) for the third quarter of 2024, from $9.4 million (on a net margin of 2.84%) for the second quarter of 2024, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the third quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields increased by 8 basis points to 5.29% during the third quarter of 2024 from 5.21% during the second quarter of 2024, while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased 7 basis points to 3.13% compared to 3.06% during the second quarter of 2024.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations and renewals. Loan yields increased during the third quarter of 2024 to 5.78% from 5.67% for the second quarter of 2024, up 11 basis points. Taxable security yields were 3.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, while tax-exempt security yields were 3.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to 3.33% the prior quarter.

The cost of all deposits was 2.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.11% the prior quarter, while the overall cost of funds increased 7 basis points from 3.06% to 3.13% during the same time period. Deposit costs for money market deposits decreased during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, to 2.69% from 2.72% the prior quarter. The cost of time deposits and FHLB advances continued to increase and were primarily responsible for the rise in the Bank’s cost of funds in the current quarter. The cost of time deposits increased to 4.04% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 3.97% the prior quarter. FHLB advance costs rose to 4.44% during the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 4.28% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income decreased slightly for the third quarter of 2024 to $1.84 million, from $1.91 million for the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking income remained at $433,000 in the September 30, 2024 quarter while various decreases in nominal revenue sources accounted for the slight decline in non-interest income during the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Bank serviced $371 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provide fee income.

Noninterest expenses decreased to $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The second quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflected higher salary and benefit expenses related to non-recurring costs. Relative to one year earlier, salary and benefit cost increased 5.7% to $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $4.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Taxes increased $183,000 during the third quarter to $593,000, from $410,000 one quarter earlier. The increase generally reflects higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 16.6% compared to 14.4% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 63.8% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, when higher tax expenses were incurred to recognize the loss of certain deferred tax assets following a change in Wisconsin tax law that eliminated state taxes on certain qualified assets.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2024, September 30, 2023, unaudited, December 31, 2023 derived from audited financial statements Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 23,554 $ 16,475 $ 13,340 $ 20,887 $ 12,881 Interest-bearing deposits 5,126 251 105 1,431 668 Federal funds sold 58,434 69,249 2,439 5,462 7,764 Cash and cash equivalents 87,114 85,975 15,884 27,780 21,313 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 174,911 165,177 165,566 164,024 160,883 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $82,389, $79,993, $81,234, $82,514 and $75,236 respectively) 86,847 86,825 87,104 87,081 86,908 Equity securities 1,752 1,661 1,474 1,474 2,273 Loans held for sale - 2,268 865 230 971 Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,598, $12,597, $12,494, $12,302 and $12,267 respectively) 1,057,974 1,074,844 1,081,394 1,078,475 1,098,019 Accrued interest receivable 4,837 5,046 5,467 5,136 4,716 Foreclosed assets - - - - - Premises and equipment, net 14,065 14,048 13,427 13,098 13,242 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,727 1,688 1,657 1,664 1,684 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,825 8,825 7,006 6,373 6,373 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,565 24,401 24,242 24,085 23,931 Core deposit intangible 212 229 249 273 297 Goodwill 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 Other assets 10,598 12,111 11,682 11,866 14,094 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,475,968 $ 1,485,639 $ 1,418,558 $ 1,424,100 $ 1,437,245 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 265,078 $ 250,435 $ 247,608 $ 266,829 $ 288,765 Interest-bearing deposits 874,035 901,886 865,744 874,973 883,474 Total deposits 1,139,113 1,152,321 1,113,352 1,141,802 1,172,239 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 181,250 184,900 158,250 134,000 128,000 Other borrowings 6,128 5,775 8,096 8,058 5,660 Senior subordinated notes 4,779 4,778 4,776 4,774 4,772 Junior subordinated debentures 12,998 12,972 12,947 12,921 12,896 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 477 477 477 577 512 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,850 13,069 10,247 12,681 10,258 Total liabilities 1,357,595 1,374,292 1,308,145 1,314,813 1,334,337 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,105,594, 4,128,382, 4,147,649, 4,164,735 and 4,174,197 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,567 8,527 8,466 8,460 8,421 Retained earnings 138,142 135,276 134,271 132,666 131,624 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (15,814 ) (20,503 ) (20,775 ) (20,689 ) (26,190 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,385,204, 1,362,416, 1,343,149, 1,326,063 and 1,316,601 shares, respectively (21,552 ) (20,983 ) (20,579 ) (20,180 ) (19,977 ) Total stockholders' equity 118,373 111,347 110,413 109,287 102,908 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,475,968 $ 1,485,639 $ 1,418,558 $ 1,424,100 $ 1,437,245





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, September except per share data - unaudited) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 15,634 $ 15,433 $ 15,109 $ 14,888 $ 14,263 $ 46,176 $ 38,745 Securities: Taxable 1,345 1,295 1,197 1,147 1,114 3,837 3,772 Tax-exempt 522 521 526 532 533 1,569 1,605 Other interest and dividends 699 265 343 320 238 1,307 531 Total interest and dividend income 18,200 17,514 17,175 16,887 16,148 52,889 44,653 Interest expense: Deposits 5,905 5,838 6,082 5,526 4,817 17,825 11,467 FHLB advances 2,038 1,860 1,450 1,349 1,321 5,348 3,068 Other borrowings 57 58 60 54 51 175 161 Senior subordinated notes 59 58 59 59 59 176 179 Junior subordinated debentures 252 255 251 254 255 758 731 Total interest expense 8,311 8,069 7,902 7,242 6,503 24,282 15,606 Net interest income 9,889 9,445 9,273 9,645 9,645 28,607 29,047 Provision for credit losses - 100 95 100 150 195 350 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,889 9,345 9,178 9,545 9,495 28,412 28,697 Noninterest income: Service fees 367 350 336 360 349 1,053 1,088 Mortgage banking income 433 433 308 247 345 1,174 981 Investment and insurance sales commissions 230 222 121 100 158 573 810 Net loss on sale of securities - - (495 ) (297 ) - (495 ) (279 ) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 165 159 157 154 155 481 461 Life insurance death benefit - - - - - - 533 Other noninterest income 648 742 617 540 675 2,007 2,022 Total noninterest income 1,843 1,906 1,044 1,104 1,682 4,793 5,616 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,771 5,167 5,123 4,244 4,514 15,061 14,404 Occupancy and facilities 757 733 721 675 689 2,211 2,086 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 1 - - 1 - 1 (46 ) Data processing and other office operations 1,104 1,047 1,022 1,001 953 3,173 2,784 Advertising and promotion 164 171 129 244 161 464 489 Core deposit intangible amortization 17 20 24 24 24 61 85 Other noninterest expenses 1,337 1,257 1,306 1,169 1,113 3,900 3,388 Total noninterest expense 8,151 8,395 8,325 7,358 7,454 24,871 23,190 Income before provision for income taxes 3,581 2,856 1,897 3,291 3,723 8,334 11,123 Provision for income taxes 593 410 169 878 2,374 1,172 3,967 Net income $ 2,988 $ 2,446 $ 1,728 $ 2,413 $ 1,349 $ 7,162 $ 7,156 Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 366 $ 366 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,866 $ 2,324 $ 1,606 $ 2,291 $ 1,227 $ 6,796 $ 6,790 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 $ 1.64 $ 1.61 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 $ 1.64 $ 1.61





PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest income $ 18,200 $ 17,514 $ 17,175 $ 16,887 $ 16,148 Interest expense $ 8,311 $ 8,069 $ 7,902 $ 7,242 $ 6,503 Net interest income $ 9,889 $ 9,445 $ 9,273 $ 9,645 $ 9,645 Provision for credit losses $ - $ 100 $ 95 $ 100 $ 150 Other noninterest income $ 1,843 $ 1,906 $ 1,044 $ 1,104 $ 1,682 Other noninterest expense $ 8,151 $ 8,395 $ 8,325 $ 7,358 $ 7,454 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,866 $ 2,324 $ 1,606 $ 2,291 $ 1,227 Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 Dividends declared per common share (3) $ - $ 0.32 $ - $ 0.30 $ - Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 26.41 $ 24.55 $ 24.21 $ 23.84 $ 22.25 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a 33.60 % n/a 38.14 % n/a Average common shares outstanding 4,132,218 4,139,456 4,154,702 4,168,924 4,186,940 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $ 1,066,795 $ 1,088,013 $ 1,081,936 $ 1,081,851 $ 1,076,158 Assets $ 1,445,613 $ 1,433,749 $ 1,429,437 $ 1,424,240 $ 1,425,522 Deposits $ 1,110,854 $ 1,111,240 $ 1,138,010 $ 1,148,399 $ 1,149,624 Stockholders' equity $ 114,458 $ 110,726 $ 109,473 $ 105,060 $ 105,745 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.82 % 0.69 % 0.49 % 0.67 % 0.38 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 10.63 % 9.03 % 6.32 % 9.29 % 4.94 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4) 10.96 % 9.34 % 6.57 % 9.64 % 5.17 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.97 % 1.15 % 1.08 % 0.54 % 0.55 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.71 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.42 % 0.42 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.10 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 8.71 % 11.09 % 10.59 % 5.38 % 5.87 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 2.90 % 2.84 % 2.80 % 2.88 % 2.88 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.16 % 2.15 % 2.12 % 2.20 % 2.27 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.56 % 0.56 % 0.54 % 0.52 % 0.50 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 9.20 % 9.81 % 5.73 % 6.14 % 9.43 % Efficiency ratio (2) 68.43 % 72.52 % 78.93 % 67.04 % 64.58 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.24 % 2.35 % 2.34 % 2.05 % 2.07 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.06 % 9.03 % 8.98 % 8.88 % 9.00 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.85 % 7.32 % 7.60 % 7.49 % 6.98 % Stock price information: High $ 25.00 $ 21.40 $ 22.50 $ 22.30 $ 22.50 Low $ 20.30 $ 19.75 $ 20.05 $ 20.10 $ 20.35 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 25.00 $ 20.40 $ 21.25 $ 22.11 $ 21.15 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Net income $ 2,988 $ 2,446 $ 1,728 $ 2,413 $ 1,349 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 4,738 184 (615 ) 5,278 (3,085 ) Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income - - 391 280 - Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19 - - (35 ) - - Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity 90 89 91 91 91 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap (101 ) 39 123 (109 ) 79 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings (38 ) (40 ) (41 ) (39 ) (35 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 4,689 272 (86 ) 5,501 (2,950 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 7,677 $ 2,718 $ 1,642 $ 7,914 $ (1,601 )

PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 10,116 $ 12,184 $ 11,498 $ 5,596 $ 5,807 Nonaccrual restructured loans 25 28 30 34 42 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 292 299 304 310 256 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 10,433 12,511 11,832 5,940 6,105 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 10,433 $ 12,511 $ 11,832 $ 5,940 $ 6,105 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.97 % 1.15 % 1.08 % 0.54 % 0.55 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.71 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.42 % 0.42 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 120.75 % 100.69 % 105.59 % 207.10 % 200.93 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Recreation Facility Nonaccrual $ 3,291 $ - Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual 562 - Real estate - Equipment Dealership Nonaccrual 2,808 660 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 6,661 $ 660 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 10,433 $ 1,220 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 64 % 54 %





PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Collateral Type Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 115,234 $ 125,508 $ 118,821 $ 117,207 $ 138,299 Agriculture 11,203 11,480 12,081 12,304 12,464 Municipal 12,596 11,190 28,842 31,530 27,186 Total Commercial 139,033 148,178 159,744 161,041 177,949 Commercial Real Estate: Commercial real estate 541,577 544,171 546,257 536,209 539,488 Construction and development 60,952 70,540 63,375 81,701 86,456 Total Commercial Real Estate 602,529 614,711 609,632 617,910 625,944 Residential real estate: Residential 269,954 270,944 274,300 274,453 274,632 Construction and development 34,655 36,129 34,158 33,960 33,141 HELOC 36,734 33,838 31,357 29,766 29,044 Total Residential Real Estate 341,343 340,911 339,815 338,179 336,817 Consumer installment 4,770 4,423 4,867 4,357 4,350 Subtotals - Gross loans 1,087,675 1,108,223 1,114,058 1,121,487 1,145,060 Loans in process of disbursement (17,836 ) (21,484 ) (20,839 ) (31,359 ) (35,404 ) Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,069,839 1,086,739 1,093,219 1,090,128 1,109,656 Net deferred loan costs 733 702 669 649 630 Allowance for credit losses (12,598 ) (12,597 ) (12,494 ) (12,302 ) (12,267 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,057,974 $ 1,074,844 $ 1,081,394 $ 1,078,475 $ 1,098,019





PSB Holding, Inc. Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Multi Family $ 140,307 14.7 % $ 146,873 15.2 % $ 142,001 14.4 % $ 132,386 13.2 % $ 133,466 13.3 % Industrial and Warehousing 86,818 9.1 86,025 8.9 85,409 8.6 83,817 8.3 88,906 8.9 Retail 33,020 3.5 34,846 3.6 33,177 3.4 35,419 3.5 35,281 3.5 Hotels 31,611 3.3 34,613 3.6 35,105 3.6 36,100 3.6 31,819 3.2 Office 6,378 0.7 6,518 0.7 6,655 0.7 6,701 0.7 6,746 0.7 (1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Insured and Collateralized Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 210,534 18.6 % $ 202,343 17.5 % $ 199,076 17.8 % $ 197,571 17.3 % $ 209,133 17.9 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 305,631 26.8 % 304,392 26.5 % 318,673 28.7 % 317,984 27.8 % 307,620 26.3 % Money market deposits 138,376 12.2 % 137,637 12.0 % 143,167 12.9 % 142,887 12.5 % 135,910 11.4 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 155,988 13.7 % 149,298 13.0 % 148,404 13.3 % 149,145 13.1 % 144,738 12.4 % Total core deposits 810,529 71.3 % 793,670 69.0 % 809,320 72.7 % 807,587 70.7 % 797,401 68.0 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 23,500 2.1 % 22,500 2.0 % 24,508 2.3 % 23,000 2.0 % 22,750 1.9 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,241 0.1 % 1,490 0.1 % 2,229 0.2 % 3,470 0.3 % 3,222 0.3 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 56,164 4.9 % 56,328 4.9 % 61,752 5.5 % 70,020 6.1 % 88,614 7.6 % Totals $ 891,434 78.4 % $ 873,988 76.0 % $ 897,809 80.7 % $ 904,077 79.1 % $ 911,987 77.8 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Uninsured Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 54,544 4.7 % $ 48,092 4.1 % $ 48,532 4.4 % $ 69,258 6.1 % $ 79,632 6.8 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 18,317 1.6 % 32,674 2.8 % 20,535 1.8 % 20,316 1.8 % 22,847 1.9 % Money market deposits 157,489 13.8 % 177,954 15.4 % 124,766 11.2 % 124,518 10.9 % 133,653 11.4 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Total core deposits 230,350 20.1 % 258,720 22.3 % 193,833 17.4 % 214,092 18.8 % 236,132 20.1 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 17,329 1.5 % 19,613 1.7 % 21,710 1.9 % 23,633 2.1 % 24,120 2.1 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Totals $ 247,679 21.6 % $ 278,333 24.0 % $ 215,543 19.3 % $ 237,725 20.9 % $ 260,252 22.2 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Total Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 265,078 23.3 % $ 250,435 21.6 % $ 247,608 22.2 % $ 266,829 23.4 % $ 288,765 24.7 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 323,948 28.4 % 337,066 29.3 % 339,208 30.5 % 338,300 29.6 % 330,467 28.2 % Money market deposits 295,865 26.0 % 315,591 27.4 % 267,933 24.1 % 267,405 23.4 % 269,563 22.8 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 155,988 13.7 % 149,298 13.0 % 148,404 13.3 % 149,145 13.1 % 144,738 12.4 % Total core deposits 1,040,879 91.4 % 1,052,390 91.3 % 1,003,153 90.1 % 1,021,679 89.5 % 1,033,533 88.1 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 40,829 3.6 % 42,113 3.7 % 46,218 4.2 % 46,633 4.1 % 46,870 4.0 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,241 0.1 % 1,490 0.1 % 2,229 0.2 % 3,470 0.3 % 3,222 0.3 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 56,164 4.9 % 56,328 4.9 % 61,752 5.5 % 70,020 6.1 % 88,614 7.6 % Totals $ 1,139,113 100.0 % $ 1,152,321 100.0 % $ 1,113,352 100.0 % $ 1,141,802 100.0 % $ 1,172,239 100.0 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Quarter ended September 30, 2023 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,079,393 $ 15,674 5.78 % $ 1,100,518 $ 15,520 5.67 % $ 1,088,137 $ 14,337 5.23 % Taxable securities 177,520 1,345 3.01 % 172,563 1,295 3.02 % 173,287 1,114 2.55 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,472 661 3.31 % 79,564 659 3.33 % 81,327 675 3.29 % FHLB stock 8,825 176 7.93 % 7,931 182 9.23 % 6,368 127 7.91 % Other 36,680 523 5.67 % 8,241 83 4.05 % 8,195 111 5.37 % Total (2) 1,381,890 18,379 5.29 % 1,368,817 17,739 5.21 % 1,357,314 16,364 4.78 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 17,162 17,345 19,299 Premises and equipment, net 14,216 13,930 13,266 Cash surrender value ins 24,458 24,297 23,840 Other assets 20,485 21,865 23,782 Allowance for credit losses (12,598 ) (12,505 ) (11,979 ) Total $ 1,445,613 $ 1,433,749 $ 1,425,522 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 323,841 $ 1,515 1.86 % $ 331,740 $ 1,467 1.78 % $ 335,214 $ 1,198 1.42 % Money market deposits 277,884 1,876 2.69 % 271,336 1,835 2.72 % 255,823 1,489 2.31 % Time deposits 247,296 2,514 4.04 % 257,006 2,536 3.97 % 279,971 2,130 3.02 % FHLB borrowings 182,414 2,038 4.44 % 174,596 1,860 4.28 % 134,386 1,321 3.90 % Other borrowings 6,702 57 3.38 % 6,870 58 3.40 % 5,681 51 3.56 % Senior sub. notes 4,779 59 4.91 % 4,777 58 4.88 % 4,772 59 4.91 % Junior sub. debentures 12,985 252 7.72 % 12,960 255 7.91 % 12,883 255 7.85 % Total 1,055,901 8,311 3.13 % 1,059,285 8,069 3.06 % 1,028,730 6,503 2.51 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 261,833 251,158 278,616 Other liabilities 13,421 12,580 12,431 Stockholders' equity 114,458 110,726 105,745 Total $ 1,445,613 $ 1,433,749 $ 1,425,522 Net interest income $ 10,068 $ 9,670 $ 9,861 Rate spread 2.16 % 2.15 % 2.27 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.90 % 2.84 % 2.88 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,091,366 $ 46,393 5.68 % $ 1,025,955 $ 38,851 5.06 % Taxable securities 173,971 3,837 2.95 % 189,583 3,772 2.66 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,822 1,986 3.32 % 81,670 2,032 3.33 % FHLB stock 7,755 523 9.01 % 4,943 228 6.17 % Other 18,804 784 5.57 % 8,154 303 4.97 % Total (2) 1,371,718 53,523 5.21 % 1,310,305 45,186 4.61 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 17,291 17,403 Premises and equipment, net 13,778 13,311 Cash surrender value ins 24,301 24,446 Other assets 21,146 23,364 Allowance for credit losses (12,496 ) (12,004 ) Total $ 1,435,738 $ 1,376,825 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 335,317 $ 4,654 1.85 % $ 350,928 $ 3,286 1.25 % Money market deposits 274,405 5,608 2.73 % 241,594 3,508 1.94 % Time deposits 256,287 7,563 3.94 % 257,639 4,673 2.43 % FHLB borrowings 166,703 5,348 4.29 % 110,460 3,068 3.71 % Other borrowings 7,373 175 3.17 % 7,082 161 3.04 % Senior sub. notes 4,778 176 4.92 % 4,965 179 4.82 % Junior sub. debentures 12,972 758 7.81 % 12,857 731 7.60 % Total 1,057,835 24,282 3.07 % 985,525 15,606 2.12 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 254,134 273,699 Other liabilities 12,720 12,165 Stockholders' equity 111,049 105,436 Total $ 1,435,738 $ 1,376,825 Net interest income $ 29,241 $ 29,580 Rate spread 2.14 % 2.49 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.85 % 3.02 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

