PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.69 per Share for Q3 2024; Net Interest Margin and Tangible Book Value Increase; Asset Quality Improves

WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2024 of $0.69 per common share on net income of $2.9 million, compared to $0.56 per common share on net income of $2.3 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2024, and $0.29 per common share on net income of $1.2 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2023.

PSB’s third quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the second quarter of 2024: (1) higher net interest margin increased 6 basis points; (2) slightly lower non-interest income; (3) lower non-interest expense due to the second quarter reflecting elevated severance expenses; and (4) the return of a $2.5 million non-performing loan to performing status and a corresponding release in specific reserves.

“Over the past year, we have increased shareholders’ tangible book value per share 18.7% and paid $0.62 in dividends to our shareholders, up 12.7% from the 12 month period ended September 30, 2023. With the rapid rise in short term interest rates over the past couple of years coming to an apparent end, we expect our net interest margin to be stable and operating expenses to continue to be well managed and efficient. Additionally, as funds become available from investment and loan repayments and maturities, we expect the funds to be reinvested into higher yielding assets which should lessen the volatility in fair market value adjustments reflected in our tangible book value,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

September 30, 2024, Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased to $9.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $9.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as increases in asset and loan yields outpaced the increases in funding costs.

  • Noninterest income decreased slightly to $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million the prior quarter.

  • Noninterest expenses decreased during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, reflecting lower salary and benefit expenses. Included in salary and benefit expenses for the prior quarter were non-recurring expenses totaling approximately $404,000.

  • Tangible book value per common share increased $1.86 per share to $26.41 at September 30, 2024, compared to $24.55 one quarter earlier, and increased $4.16 per share, or 18.7%, compared to $22.25 at September 30, 2023. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.62 per share over the past year. During the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, tangible book value per share was positively influenced by higher net income, intangible asset amortization, an increase in fair market value of investment securities and consistent stock repurchase activity.

  • Loans decreased $16.9 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, to $1.06 billion largely due to not replacing certain out of market maturing loans. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.18% of gross loans.

  • Non-performing assets declined to 0.71% of total assets at September 30, 2024 from 0.84% at June 30, 2024 as a $2.5 million loan returned to performing status.

  • Total deposits decreased $13.2 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to $1.14 billion, with a large portion of the decrease attributable to a large overnight deposit held at June 30, 2024 which was withdrawn in early July.

  • Return on average tangible common equity was 10.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 9.34% the prior quarter and 5.17% in the year ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $9.7 million to $1.48 billion at September 30, 2024. Investment securities available for sale increased $9.7 million to $174.9 million at September 30, 2024, from $165.2 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $321 million at September 30, 2024, with an additional $343 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable decreased $16.9 million to $1.06 billion at September 30, 2024, due primarily to lower commercial and construction lending. Commercial non-real estate loans decreased $9.1 million to $139.0 million at September 30, 2024, from $148.2 million one quarter earlier. Gross construction lending decreased $9.6 million to $61.0 million at September 30, 2024, from $70.5 million at June 30, 2024, while loans in process declined $3.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Commercial real estate loans decreased $2.6 million to $541.6 million at September 30, 2024, from $544.2 million the prior quarter. Meanwhile, residential real estate loans increased slightly from the prior quarter to $341.3 million from $340.9 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 55.4% of gross loans followed by residential real estate loans at 31.4% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 12.8% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses increased slightly to 1.18% of gross loans at September 30, 2024, from 1.16% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the last five quarters. Non-performing assets totaled 0.71% of total assets at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.84% at June 30, 2024. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a loan totaling $2.5 million was returned to performing status, while a loan on a recreation facility totaling $3.3 million was added to nonaccrual status. Additionally, one loan relationship to an equipment dealership on nonaccrual status totaling $5.1 million at June 30, 2024 was paid down to $2.8 million at September 30, 2024 on sale of the equipment inventory. For the seventh consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits decreased $13.2 million to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2024, from $1.15 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease in deposits reflects a $13.1 million decrease in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, a $19.7 million decrease in money market deposits partially offset by a $14.6 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits and a $5.4 million increase in retail and local time deposits. The decrease in money market deposits reflected a large deposit of $49 million on June 30, 2024 that was drawn down in early July 2024.

At September 30, 2024, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased to 23.3% of total deposits from 21.6% the prior quarter, while interest-bearing demand and savings deposits decreased to 28.4% of deposits, compared to 29.3% at June 30, 2024. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits decreased to 21.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, from 24.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.

FHLB advances decreased to $181.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $184.9 million at June 30, 2024.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets increased to 7.85% at September 30, 2024, compared to 7.32% at June 30, 2024, and 6.98% at September 30, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $4.16, to $26.41, at September 30, 2024, compared to $22.25 one year earlier, an increase of 18.7% after dividends of $0.62 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter, tangible net book value per common share increased due to continued earnings, a fair market value increase in the investment portfolio which reduced unrealized losses reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income and amortization of intangible assets. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $15.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $20.5 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $9.9 million (on a net margin of 2.90%) for the third quarter of 2024, from $9.4 million (on a net margin of 2.84%) for the second quarter of 2024, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the third quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields increased by 8 basis points to 5.29% during the third quarter of 2024 from 5.21% during the second quarter of 2024, while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased 7 basis points to 3.13% compared to 3.06% during the second quarter of 2024.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations and renewals. Loan yields increased during the third quarter of 2024 to 5.78% from 5.67% for the second quarter of 2024, up 11 basis points. Taxable security yields were 3.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, while tax-exempt security yields were 3.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to 3.33% the prior quarter.

The cost of all deposits was 2.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.11% the prior quarter, while the overall cost of funds increased 7 basis points from 3.06% to 3.13% during the same time period. Deposit costs for money market deposits decreased during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, to 2.69% from 2.72% the prior quarter. The cost of time deposits and FHLB advances continued to increase and were primarily responsible for the rise in the Bank’s cost of funds in the current quarter. The cost of time deposits increased to 4.04% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 3.97% the prior quarter. FHLB advance costs rose to 4.44% during the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 4.28% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income decreased slightly for the third quarter of 2024 to $1.84 million, from $1.91 million for the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking income remained at $433,000 in the September 30, 2024 quarter while various decreases in nominal revenue sources accounted for the slight decline in non-interest income during the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Bank serviced $371 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provide fee income.

Noninterest expenses decreased to $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The second quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflected higher salary and benefit expenses related to non-recurring costs. Relative to one year earlier, salary and benefit cost increased 5.7% to $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $4.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Taxes increased $183,000 during the third quarter to $593,000, from $410,000 one quarter earlier. The increase generally reflects higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 16.6% compared to 14.4% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 63.8% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, when higher tax expenses were incurred to recognize the loss of certain deferred tax assets following a change in Wisconsin tax law that eliminated state taxes on certain qualified assets.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


            

PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2024, September 30, 2023, unaudited, December 31, 2023 derived from audited financial statements
           
  Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 23,554   $ 16,475   $ 13,340   $ 20,887   $ 12,881  
Interest-bearing deposits   5,126     251     105     1,431     668  
Federal funds sold   58,434     69,249     2,439     5,462     7,764  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   87,114     85,975     15,884     27,780     21,313  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   174,911     165,177     165,566     164,024     160,883  
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $82,389, $79,993, $81,234, $82,514 and        
  $75,236 respectively)   86,847     86,825     87,104     87,081     86,908  
Equity securities   1,752     1,661     1,474     1,474     2,273  
Loans held for sale   -     2,268     865     230     971  
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,598, $12,597, $12,494,        
 $12,302 and $12,267 respectively)   1,057,974     1,074,844     1,081,394     1,078,475     1,098,019  
Accrued interest receivable   4,837     5,046     5,467     5,136     4,716  
Foreclosed assets   -     -     -     -     -  
Premises and equipment, net   14,065     14,048     13,427     13,098     13,242  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,727     1,688     1,657     1,664     1,684  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   8,825     8,825     7,006     6,373     6,373  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   24,565     24,401     24,242     24,085     23,931  
Core deposit intangible   212     229     249     273     297  
Goodwill   2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541  
Other assets   10,598     12,111     11,682     11,866     14,094  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,475,968   $ 1,485,639   $ 1,418,558   $ 1,424,100   $ 1,437,245  
           
Liabilities          
           
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 265,078   $ 250,435   $ 247,608   $ 266,829   $ 288,765  
Interest-bearing deposits   874,035     901,886     865,744     874,973     883,474  
           
   Total deposits   1,139,113     1,152,321     1,113,352     1,141,802     1,172,239  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   181,250     184,900     158,250     134,000     128,000  
Other borrowings   6,128     5,775     8,096     8,058     5,660  
Senior subordinated notes   4,779     4,778     4,776     4,774     4,772  
Junior subordinated debentures   12,998     12,972     12,947     12,921     12,896  
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments   477     477     477     577     512  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   12,850     13,069     10,247     12,681     10,258  
           
   Total liabilities   1,357,595     1,374,292     1,308,145     1,314,813     1,334,337  
           
Stockholders' equity          
           
Preferred stock - no par value:          
   Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding          
   Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively   7,200     7,200     7,200     7,200     7,200  
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:          
   Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares          
   Outstanding - 4,105,594, 4,128,382, 4,147,649, 4,164,735 and          
     4,174,197 shares, respectively   1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital   8,567     8,527     8,466     8,460     8,421  
Retained earnings   138,142     135,276     134,271     132,666     131,624  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (15,814 )   (20,503 )   (20,775 )   (20,689 )   (26,190 )
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,385,204, 1,362,416, 1,343,149, 1,326,063 and          
  1,316,601 shares, respectively   (21,552 )   (20,983 )   (20,579 )   (20,180 )   (19,977 )
           
   Total stockholders' equity   118,373     111,347     110,413     109,287     102,908  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,475,968   $ 1,485,639   $ 1,418,558   $ 1,424,100   $ 1,437,245  
           


PSB Holdings, Inc.                
Consolidated Statements of Income                
                      Quarter Ended     Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30,   September
except per share data - unaudited) 2024 2024 2024   2023   2023   2024 2023
                 
Interest and dividend income:                
   Loans, including fees $ 15,634 $ 15,433 $ 15,109   $ 14,888   $ 14,263   $ 46,176   $ 38,745  
   Securities:                
      Taxable   1,345   1,295   1,197     1,147     1,114     3,837     3,772  
      Tax-exempt   522   521   526     532     533     1,569     1,605  
   Other interest and dividends   699   265   343     320     238     1,307     531  
                 
         Total interest and dividend income   18,200   17,514   17,175     16,887     16,148     52,889     44,653  
                 
Interest expense:                
   Deposits   5,905   5,838   6,082     5,526     4,817     17,825     11,467  
   FHLB advances   2,038   1,860   1,450     1,349     1,321     5,348     3,068  
   Other borrowings   57   58   60     54     51     175     161  
   Senior subordinated notes   59   58   59     59     59     176     179  
   Junior subordinated debentures   252   255   251     254     255     758     731  
                 
         Total interest expense   8,311   8,069   7,902     7,242     6,503     24,282     15,606  
                 
Net interest income   9,889   9,445   9,273     9,645     9,645     28,607     29,047  
Provision for credit losses   -   100   95     100     150     195     350  
                 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   9,889   9,345   9,178     9,545     9,495     28,412     28,697  
                 
Noninterest income:                
   Service fees   367   350   336     360     349     1,053     1,088  
   Mortgage banking income   433   433   308     247     345     1,174     981  
   Investment and insurance sales commissions   230   222   121     100     158     573     810  
   Net loss on sale of securities   -   -   (495 )   (297 )   -     (495 )   (279 )
   Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   165   159   157     154     155     481     461  
   Life insurance death benefit   -   -   -     -     -     -     533  
   Other noninterest income   648   742   617     540     675     2,007     2,022  
                 
         Total noninterest income   1,843   1,906   1,044     1,104     1,682     4,793     5,616  
                 
Noninterest expense:                
   Salaries and employee benefits   4,771   5,167   5,123     4,244     4,514     15,061     14,404  
   Occupancy and facilities   757   733   721     675     689     2,211     2,086  
   Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   1   -   -     1     -     1     (46 )
   Data processing and other office operations   1,104   1,047   1,022     1,001     953     3,173     2,784  
   Advertising and promotion   164   171   129     244     161     464     489  
   Core deposit intangible amortization   17   20   24     24     24     61     85  
   Other noninterest expenses   1,337   1,257   1,306     1,169     1,113     3,900     3,388  
                 
        Total noninterest expense   8,151   8,395   8,325     7,358     7,454     24,871     23,190  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   3,581   2,856   1,897     3,291     3,723     8,334     11,123  
Provision for income taxes   593   410   169     878     2,374     1,172     3,967  
                 
Net income $ 2,988 $ 2,446 $ 1,728   $ 2,413   $ 1,349   $ 7,162   $ 7,156  
Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122 $ 122 $ 122   $ 122   $ 122   $ 366   $ 366  
                 
Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,866 $ 2,324 $ 1,606   $ 2,291   $ 1,227   $ 6,796   $ 6,790  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39   $ 0.55   $ 0.29   $ 1.64   $ 1.61  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39   $ 0.55   $ 0.29   $ 1.64   $ 1.61  
                 


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Quarterly Financial Summary          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
    Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30,
Earnings and dividends:   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
             
  Interest income $ 18,200   $ 17,514   $ 17,175   $ 16,887   $ 16,148  
  Interest expense $ 8,311   $ 8,069   $ 7,902   $ 7,242   $ 6,503  
  Net interest income $ 9,889   $ 9,445   $ 9,273   $ 9,645   $ 9,645  
  Provision for credit losses $ -   $ 100   $ 95   $ 100   $ 150  
  Other noninterest income $ 1,843   $ 1,906   $ 1,044   $ 1,104   $ 1,682  
  Other noninterest expense $ 8,151   $ 8,395   $ 8,325   $ 7,358   $ 7,454  
  Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,866   $ 2,324   $ 1,606   $ 2,291   $ 1,227  
             
  Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.69   $ 0.56   $ 0.39   $ 0.55   $ 0.29  
  Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.69   $ 0.56   $ 0.39   $ 0.55   $ 0.29  
  Dividends declared per common share (3) $ -   $ 0.32   $ -   $ 0.30   $ -  
  Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 26.41   $ 24.55   $ 24.21   $ 23.84   $ 22.25  
             
  Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a   33.60 % n/a   38.14 % n/a
  Average common shares outstanding   4,132,218     4,139,456     4,154,702     4,168,924     4,186,940  
             
             
Balance sheet - average balances:          
  Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $ 1,066,795   $ 1,088,013   $ 1,081,936   $ 1,081,851   $ 1,076,158  
  Assets $ 1,445,613   $ 1,433,749   $ 1,429,437   $ 1,424,240   $ 1,425,522  
  Deposits $ 1,110,854   $ 1,111,240   $ 1,138,010   $ 1,148,399   $ 1,149,624  
  Stockholders' equity $ 114,458   $ 110,726   $ 109,473   $ 105,060   $ 105,745  
             
             
Performance ratios:          
  Return on average assets (1)   0.82 %   0.69 %   0.49 %   0.67 %   0.38 %
  Return on average common stockholders' equity (1)   10.63 %   9.03 %   6.32 %   9.29 %   4.94 %
  Return on average tangible common          
    stockholders' equity (1)(4)   10.96 %   9.34 %   6.57 %   9.64 %   5.17 %
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
  Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.97 %   1.15 %   1.08 %   0.54 %   0.55 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.71 %   0.84 %   0.83 %   0.42 %   0.42 %
  Allowance for credit losses to gross loans   1.18 %   1.16 %   1.14 %   1.13 %   1.10 %
  Nonperforming assets to tangible equity          
    plus the allowance for credit losses (4)   8.71 %   11.09 %   10.59 %   5.38 %   5.87 %
  Net interest rate margin (1)(2)   2.90 %   2.84 %   2.80 %   2.88 %   2.88 %
  Net interest rate spread (1)(2)   2.16 %   2.15 %   2.12 %   2.20 %   2.27 %
  Service fee revenue as a percent of          
    average demand deposits (1)   0.56 %   0.56 %   0.54 %   0.52 %   0.50 %
  Noninterest income as a percent          
    of gross revenue   9.20 %   9.81 %   5.73 %   6.14 %   9.43 %
  Efficiency ratio (2)   68.43 %   72.52 %   78.93 %   67.04 %   64.58 %
  Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)   2.24 %   2.35 %   2.34 %   2.05 %   2.07 %
  Average stockholders' equity less accumulated          
    other comprehensive income (loss) to          
    average assets   9.06 %   9.03 %   8.98 %   8.88 %   9.00 %
  Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)   7.85 %   7.32 %   7.60 %   7.49 %   6.98 %
             
Stock price information:          
             
  High $ 25.00   $ 21.40   $ 22.50   $ 22.30   $ 22.50  
  Low $ 20.30   $ 19.75   $ 20.05   $ 20.10   $ 20.35  
  Last trade value at quarter-end $ 25.00   $ 20.40   $ 21.25   $ 22.11   $ 21.15  
             
(1) Annualized          
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.  
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.      
       


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income        
                 
        Quarter Ended
        Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
                 
Net income $ 2,988   $ 2,446   $ 1,728   $ 2,413   $ 1,349  
                 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:          
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available        
    for sale   4,738     184     (615 )   5,278     (3,085 )
                 
  Reclassification adjustment for security          
    loss included in net income   -     -     391     280     -  
                 
  Accretion of unrealized loss included in net          
    income on securities available for sale          
    deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin          
    Act 19   -     -     (35 )   -     -  
                 
  Amortization of unrealized loss included in net        
    income on securities available for sale          
    transferred to securities held to maturity   90     89     91     91     91  
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap   (101 )   39     123     (109 )   79  
                 
  Reclassification adjustment of interest rate          
    swap settlements included in earnings   (38 )   (40 )   (41 )   (39 )   (35 )
                 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)   4,689     272     (86 )   5,501     (2,950 )
                 
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 7,677   $ 2,718   $ 1,642   $ 7,914   $ (1,601 )
                 

   

PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Nonperforming Assets as of:          
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
           
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 10,116   $ 12,184   $ 11,498   $ 5,596   $ 5,807  
Nonaccrual restructured loans   25     28     30     34     42  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual   292     299     304     310     256  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming loans   10,433     12,511     11,832     5,940     6,105  
Other real estate owned   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming assets $ 10,433   $ 12,511   $ 11,832   $ 5,940   $ 6,105  
           
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable   0.97 %   1.15 %   1.08 %   0.54 %   0.55 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.71 %   0.84 %   0.83 %   0.42 %   0.42 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans   120.75 %   100.69 %   105.59 %   207.10 %   200.93 %
           


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves    
At September 30, 2024      
(dollars in thousands)      
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Real estate - Recreation Facility Nonaccrual $ 3,291   $ -  
Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual   562     -  
Real estate - Equipment Dealership Nonaccrual   2,808     660  
       
       
Total listed nonperforming assets   $ 6,661   $ 660  
Total bank wide nonperforming assets   $ 10,433   $ 1,220  
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets     64 %   54 %
       


PSB Holding, Inc.          
Loan Composition by Collateral Type          
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023
           
Commercial:          
Commercial and industrial $ 115,234   $ 125,508   $ 118,821   $ 117,207   $ 138,299  
Agriculture   11,203     11,480     12,081     12,304     12,464  
Municipal   12,596     11,190     28,842     31,530     27,186  
           
Total Commercial   139,033     148,178     159,744     161,041     177,949  
           
Commercial Real Estate:          
Commercial real estate   541,577     544,171     546,257     536,209     539,488  
Construction and development   60,952     70,540     63,375     81,701     86,456  
           
Total Commercial Real Estate   602,529     614,711     609,632     617,910     625,944  
           
Residential real estate:          
Residential   269,954     270,944     274,300     274,453     274,632  
Construction and development   34,655     36,129     34,158     33,960     33,141  
HELOC   36,734     33,838     31,357     29,766     29,044  
           
Total Residential Real Estate   341,343     340,911     339,815     338,179     336,817  
           
Consumer installment   4,770     4,423     4,867     4,357     4,350  
           
Subtotals - Gross loans   1,087,675     1,108,223     1,114,058     1,121,487     1,145,060  
Loans in process of disbursement   (17,836 )   (21,484 )   (20,839 )   (31,359 )   (35,404 )
           
Subtotals - Disbursed loans   1,069,839     1,086,739     1,093,219     1,090,128     1,109,656  
Net deferred loan costs   733     702     669     649     630  
Allowance for credit losses   (12,598 )   (12,597 )   (12,494 )   (12,302 )   (12,267 )
           
Total loans receivable $ 1,057,974   $ 1,074,844   $ 1,081,394   $ 1,078,475   $ 1,098,019  
           


PSB Holding, Inc.                            
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose                    
  Sept 30,   June 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,
 (dollars in thousands)   2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
                             
  Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family $ 140,307 14.7 %   $ 146,873 15.2 %   $ 142,001 14.4 %   $ 132,386 13.2 %   $ 133,466 13.3 %
Industrial and Warehousing   86,818 9.1       86,025 8.9       85,409 8.6       83,817 8.3       88,906 8.9  
Retail   33,020 3.5       34,846 3.6       33,177 3.4       35,419 3.5       35,281 3.5  
Hotels   31,611 3.3       34,613 3.6       35,105 3.6       36,100 3.6       31,819 3.2  
Office   6,378 0.7       6,518 0.7       6,655 0.7       6,701 0.7       6,746 0.7  
                             
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.              
               


PSB Holdings, Inc.                    
Deposit Composition                    
                     
Insured and Collateralized Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 210,534 18.6 % $ 202,343 17.5 % $ 199,076 17.8 % $ 197,571 17.3 % $ 209,133 17.9 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   305,631 26.8 %   304,392 26.5 %   318,673 28.7 %   317,984 27.8 %   307,620 26.3 %
Money market deposits   138,376 12.2 %   137,637 12.0 %   143,167 12.9 %   142,887 12.5 %   135,910 11.4 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   155,988 13.7 %   149,298 13.0 %   148,404 13.3 %   149,145 13.1 %   144,738 12.4 %
                     
Total core deposits   810,529 71.3 %   793,670 69.0 %   809,320 72.7 %   807,587 70.7 %   797,401 68.0 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   23,500 2.1 %   22,500 2.0 %   24,508 2.3 %   23,000 2.0 %   22,750 1.9 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   1,241 0.1 %   1,490 0.1 %   2,229 0.2 %   3,470 0.3 %   3,222 0.3 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   56,164 4.9 %   56,328 4.9 %   61,752 5.5 %   70,020 6.1 %   88,614 7.6 %
                     
Totals $ 891,434 78.4 % $ 873,988 76.0 % $ 897,809 80.7 % $ 904,077 79.1 % $ 911,987 77.8 %
                     
PSB Holdings, Inc.                    
Deposit Composition                    
                     
Uninsured Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 54,544 4.7 % $ 48,092 4.1 % $ 48,532 4.4 % $ 69,258 6.1 % $ 79,632 6.8 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   18,317 1.6 %   32,674 2.8 %   20,535 1.8 %   20,316 1.8 %   22,847 1.9 %
Money market deposits   157,489 13.8 %   177,954 15.4 %   124,766 11.2 %   124,518 10.9 %   133,653 11.4 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %
                     
Total core deposits   230,350 20.1 %   258,720 22.3 %   193,833 17.4 %   214,092 18.8 %   236,132 20.1 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   17,329 1.5 %   19,613 1.7 %   21,710 1.9 %   23,633 2.1 %   24,120 2.1 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %
                     
Totals $ 247,679 21.6 % $ 278,333 24.0 % $ 215,543 19.3 % $ 237,725 20.9 % $ 260,252 22.2 %
                     
PSB Holdings, Inc.                    
Deposit Composition                    
                     
Total Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 265,078 23.3 % $ 250,435 21.6 % $ 247,608 22.2 % $ 266,829 23.4 % $ 288,765 24.7 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   323,948 28.4 %   337,066 29.3 %   339,208 30.5 %   338,300 29.6 %   330,467 28.2 %
Money market deposits   295,865 26.0 %   315,591 27.4 %   267,933 24.1 %   267,405 23.4 %   269,563 22.8 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   155,988 13.7 %   149,298 13.0 %   148,404 13.3 %   149,145 13.1 %   144,738 12.4 %
                     
Total core deposits   1,040,879 91.4 %   1,052,390 91.3 %   1,003,153 90.1 %   1,021,679 89.5 %   1,033,533 88.1 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   40,829 3.6 %   42,113 3.7 %   46,218 4.2 %   46,633 4.1 %   46,870 4.0 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   1,241 0.1 %   1,490 0.1 %   2,229 0.2 %   3,470 0.3 %   3,222 0.3 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   56,164 4.9 %   56,328 4.9 %   61,752 5.5 %   70,020 6.1 %   88,614 7.6 %
                     
Totals $ 1,139,113 100.0 % $ 1,152,321 100.0 % $ 1,113,352 100.0 % $ 1,141,802 100.0 % $ 1,172,239 100.0 %
                     


PSB Holdings, Inc.                      
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates                  
(dollars in thousands)                      
                       
  Quarter ended September 30, 2024   Quarter ended June 30, 2024   Quarter ended September 30, 2023
  Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
  Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
   Loans (1)(2) $ 1,079,393   $ 15,674 5.78 %   $ 1,100,518   $ 15,520 5.67 %   $ 1,088,137   $ 14,337 5.23 %
   Taxable securities   177,520     1,345 3.01 %     172,563     1,295 3.02 %     173,287     1,114 2.55 %
   Tax-exempt securities (2)   79,472     661 3.31 %     79,564     659 3.33 %     81,327     675 3.29 %
   FHLB stock   8,825     176 7.93 %     7,931     182 9.23 %     6,368     127 7.91 %
   Other   36,680     523 5.67 %     8,241     83 4.05 %     8,195     111 5.37 %
                       
   Total (2)   1,381,890     18,379 5.29 %     1,368,817     17,739 5.21 %     1,357,314     16,364 4.78 %
                       
Non-interest-earning assets:                    
   Cash and due from banks   17,162           17,345           19,299      
   Premises and equipment,                    
      net   14,216           13,930           13,266      
   Cash surrender value ins   24,458           24,297           23,840      
   Other assets   20,485           21,865           23,782      
   Allowance for credit                      
      losses   (12,598 )         (12,505 )         (11,979 )    
                       
   Total $ 1,445,613     $ 1,433,749     $ 1,425,522  
                       
Liabilities & stockholders' equity                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
   Savings and demand                      
      deposits $ 323,841   $ 1,515 1.86 %   $ 331,740   $ 1,467 1.78 %   $ 335,214   $ 1,198 1.42 %
   Money market deposits   277,884     1,876 2.69 %     271,336     1,835 2.72 %     255,823     1,489 2.31 %
   Time deposits   247,296     2,514 4.04 %     257,006     2,536 3.97 %     279,971     2,130 3.02 %
   FHLB borrowings   182,414     2,038 4.44 %     174,596     1,860 4.28 %     134,386     1,321 3.90 %
   Other borrowings   6,702     57 3.38 %     6,870     58 3.40 %     5,681     51 3.56 %
 Senior sub. notes   4,779     59 4.91 %     4,777     58 4.88 %     4,772     59 4.91 %
   Junior sub. debentures   12,985     252 7.72 %     12,960     255 7.91 %     12,883     255 7.85 %
                       
   Total   1,055,901     8,311 3.13 %     1,059,285     8,069 3.06 %     1,028,730     6,503 2.51 %
                       
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                    
   Demand deposits   261,833           251,158           278,616      
   Other liabilities   13,421           12,580           12,431      
   Stockholders' equity   114,458           110,726           105,745      
                       
   Total $ 1,445,613     $ 1,433,749     $ 1,425,522  
                       
Net interest income   $ 10,068       $ 9,670       $ 9,861  
Rate spread     2.16 %       2.15 %       2.27 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   2.90 %       2.84 %       2.88 %
                       
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.          
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.  
                       


PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates          
(dollars in thousands)              
    Nine months ended September 30, 2024   Nine months ended September 30, 2023
    Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/
    Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets              
Interest-earning assets:              
   Loans (1)(2) $ 1,091,366   $ 46,393 5.68 %   $ 1,025,955   $ 38,851 5.06 %
   Taxable securities   173,971     3,837 2.95 %     189,583     3,772 2.66 %
   Tax-exempt securities (2)   79,822     1,986 3.32 %     81,670     2,032 3.33 %
   FHLB stock   7,755     523 9.01 %     4,943     228 6.17 %
   Other   18,804     784 5.57 %     8,154     303 4.97 %
                 
   Total (2)   1,371,718     53,523 5.21 %     1,310,305     45,186 4.61 %
                 
Non-interest-earning assets:              
   Cash and due from banks   17,291           17,403      
   Premises and equipment,              
      net   13,778           13,311      
   Cash surrender value ins   24,301           24,446      
   Other assets   21,146           23,364      
   Allowance for credit              
      losses   (12,496 )         (12,004 )    
                 
   Total $ 1,435,738     $ 1,376,825  
                 
Liabilities & stockholders' equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
   Savings and demand              
      deposits $ 335,317   $ 4,654 1.85 %   $ 350,928   $ 3,286 1.25 %
   Money market deposits   274,405     5,608 2.73 %     241,594     3,508 1.94 %
   Time deposits   256,287     7,563 3.94 %     257,639     4,673 2.43 %
   FHLB borrowings   166,703     5,348 4.29 %     110,460     3,068 3.71 %
   Other borrowings   7,373     175 3.17 %     7,082     161 3.04 %
   Senior sub. notes   4,778     176 4.92 %     4,965     179 4.82 %
   Junior sub. debentures   12,972     758 7.81 %     12,857     731 7.60 %
                 
   Total   1,057,835     24,282 3.07 %     985,525     15,606 2.12 %
                 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits   254,134           273,699      
   Other liabilities   12,720           12,165      
   Stockholders' equity   111,049           105,436      
                 
   Total $ 1,435,738     $ 1,376,825  
                 
Net interest income   $ 29,241       $ 29,580  
Rate spread     2.14 %       2.49 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   2.85 %       3.02 %
                 
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.    
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
                 

