Lithium Ionic Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. This membership reflects Lithium Ionic's commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and embracing the Ten Principles, which emphasize human rights, labour, environmental responsibility, and anti-corruption practices. As a member of this global network of over 25,000 companies, Lithium Ionic reinforces its dedication to addressing key global challenges, including climate action, gender equality, poverty reduction, and biodiversity protection. Participation in the UNGC requires annual reporting on progress, ensuring transparency and ongoing dedication toward making a meaningful impact.

Blake Hylands, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, “Joining the United Nations Global Compact marks a significant milestone in our commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices. We are proud to align with this esteemed global initiative and further embed sustainability into our operations. Through this partnership, we look forward to further contributing to sustainable development solutions that benefit both our stakeholders and the broader global community."

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

