Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,014 in the last 365 days.

Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM ET

Event: Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
Time: 4:45 PM ET

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Time: 8:00 AM GT

A live audio webcast and replay of the Guggenheim and Jefferies events will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company recently submitted an NDA to the FDA, supported by its Phase 3 development program, for its lead candidate, DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more