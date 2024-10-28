FreightCar America, Inc. To Release Third Quarter Results On November 12, 2024

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 before the market opens.



The conference call and live webcast will be held on Tuesday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m. (ET), and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1693396&tp_key=feca4932b6 or by dialing (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562. It is recommended that listeners log on or dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call has ended on the Company’s Investor Relations website until November 26, 2024.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investor Contact RAILIR@Riveron.com

