Nexxen Launches Deal Marketplace for Premium Video, TV and Display

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the launch of Deal Marketplace, the newest feature within its demand-side platform, Nexxen DSP. With a centralized interface, Deal Marketplace is built to enable advertisers to better discover, visualize and activate preferred deals across connected TV (“CTV”), online video (“OLV”) and display, reducing overall time spent planning and executing campaigns.

The marketplace was designed to improve efficiency while also empowering advertisers to make data-backed decisions. Through Nexxen’s Deal Marketplace, advertisers gain transparency into a wide range of premium supply inventory, leveraging advanced audience-targeting capabilities.

These deals include TV Audiences – custom audience segments accessible via Nexxen’s proprietary TV Intelligence solution, which combines both linear and streaming viewership data – as well as content-level targeting and first-to-market CTV high-attention and green media options. Deal Marketplace also offers inventory through contextually curated private marketplace (“PMP”) deals, crafted using a blend of content and audience-layered data.

“Deal Marketplace is a further example of Nexxen’s commitment to addressing key industry challenges in premium video and streaming,” said David Roman, senior vice president, Nexxen DSP. “Through Deal Marketplace, we are reducing the time it takes buyers to discover and activate high-quality deals, so they can get back to what matters. Alongside the streamlined system, Deal Marketplace offers flexible technology, unique packages and differentiated targeting solutions and data sources.”

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com.

