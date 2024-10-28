Evaxion to announce business update and third quarter 2024 financial results on October 31

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 28, 2024 - Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion”), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, will provide a business update and report its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday October 31, 2024, before opening of the Nasdaq CM.





Evaxion’s Executive Management will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 13:30 CET/08:30 EST, presenting the update and results as well as taking questions. This event is free, open to the public and encouraged.





To join the conference call, listen to the presentation and ask verbal questions, please register in advance via this link to receive the dial-in telephone numbers and a unique PIN code. The call can be accessed 15 minutes prior to the start of the live event.





To join the webcast, please click on this link. The webcast recording will be available on our website shortly after the event.







Contact information

Evaxion Biotech A/S

Mads Kronborg

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communication

+45 53 54 82 96

mak@evaxion-biotech.com





About EVAXION

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a pioneering TechBio company based upon its AI platform, AI-Immunology™. Evaxion’s proprietary and scalable AI prediction models harness the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Based upon AI-Immunology™, Evaxion has developed a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of novel personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline in bacterial and viral diseases with high unmet medical needs. Evaxion is committed to transforming patients’ lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options. For more information about Evaxion and its groundbreaking AI-Immunology™ platform and vaccine pipeline, please visit our website.





