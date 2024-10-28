22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Hays associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





25 October 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Heather Hays as circuit judge. Those nominated by the commission are:





Nathan Arunski – Arunski graduated in 1998 from Truman State University and obtained his law degree in 2001 from The University of Kansas. He is a solo practitioner at Nathan A. Arunski, Attorney at Law, LLC.

Michael Dauphin – Dauphin graduated in 2003 from Missouri State University and obtained his law degree in 2007 from St. Mary’s University School of Law. He is an assessor for the city of St. Louis.

Renee Sullivan – Sullivan graduated in 2003 from Saint Louis University and obtained her law degree in 2011 from Western Michigan University. She is a staff attorney in the 22nd Judicial Circuit.





The commission received 15 applications and interviewed all applicants during one day of public interviews on October 25, 2024. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Arunski received four votes, Dauphin received five votes, and Sullivan received four votes.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark, II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti, Eva Frazer, M.D., Chris Goodson and Erica Slater.





###





Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



