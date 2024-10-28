Science, Technology and Innovation on Conference on Public Innovation, Development and Sustainability

The inaugural Conference on Public Innovation, Development and Sustainability kicked off in Durban on 24 October 2024, focusing on how innovation can tackle the pressing challenges facing municipalities in South Africa.

Hosted by the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), with funding from the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), this two-day event brought together local government officials, innovators, academics and policymakers to discuss sustainable solutions to ineffective service delivery models, among other issues.

Prof. Ernest Nene Khalema, Head of the School of Built Environment and Development Studies at UKZN, opened the conference by emphasising that we need to completely rethink innovation strategies in the public sector.

"The global crises we have faced have revealed that our traditional approaches to service delivery and development are no longer effective. We must explore new, innovative pathways if we are to solve the complex issues of our time," he said. "This conference is a platform for exchanging ideas and creating transformative strategies that will benefit future generations."

Dr Tshepang Mosiea, Chief Director of Innovation for Inclusive Development at the DSTI echoed this sentiment, underscoring the urgency of adapting to current challenges.

"This conference marks a turning point in how we address critical issues such as ageing infrastructure, climate change, and social inequalities," said Dr Mosiea.

"The theme, 'Rethinking innovation and development in the (post)-crisis world', highlights the urgency to adapt and respond to global crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic."

He further urged researchers to focus on how innovation and technology can evolve public policies to better address growing concerns, particularly around climate change. Dr Mosiea noted that innovation policy must drive societal transformation, and he urged the participants at the conference to work together towards a more equitable and sustainable society.

The DSTI is leading the charge through the Viability and Validation of Innovations for Service Delivery Programme. This initiative helps municipalities to test and implement new technologies aimed at improving service delivery. It aligns with the vision of the National Development Plan of building South Africa into a capable and developmental state.

One of the programme's six flagship projects introduces decision-support tools to enhance municipal performance in areas such as energy, sanitation, spatial planning, health, disaster management and more.

Prof. Khalema also highlighted the critical role of cross-sector collaboration in fostering sustainable development. "We are witnessing the convergence of ideas from government, academia, the private sector and civil society. These partnerships are essential for creating innovative, sustainable solutions that address the complex challenges we face today," he said.

The eThekwini Municipality is already making strides in public innovation. Speaking at the conference, Councillor Nkosenhle Madlala reaffirmed the city's commitment to initiatives that prioritise citizen participation, technology adoption and cross-sector collaboration.

Mr Madlala highlighted the city's progress in digital transformation, particularly in reducing turnaround times and costs in construction projects. One of eThekwini’s standout achievements is the automation of rates clearance certificates, which will soon streamline processes for residents, conveyancers, lawyers and financial institutions, ensuring faster service delivery.

"Building resilient communities and promoting a sustainable future requires a multi-faceted approach," said Mr Madlala. "By engaging all stakeholders, leveraging technology and keeping long-term goals at the forefront, we can foster public innovation and development."

Delegates at the conference explored how technology, research and collaboration can drive meaningful change in the public sector, focusing on exchanging diverse perspectives and fostering partnerships aimed at improving service delivery and promoting sustainability across South Africa.

There is confidence that the insights shared would lead to transformative, evidence-based strategies for the future.

