Correctional Services on appointment of investigator for allegations of special treatment of wealthy inmates

The National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Mr. Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, has taken decisive action in response to recent allegations regarding preferential treatment of affluent inmates, specifically Thoshan Panday, at Westville Correctional Centre.

In light of the gravity of these allegations, Commissioner Thobakgale has appointed a senior official, at the level of Deputy Commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation. The appointed investigator will examine and clarify the validity of the accusations, with a focus on determining whether any inmate(s) have received privileges or treatment inconsistent with DCS policies and standards.

The Department of Correctional Services is committed to upholding fairness and equality in the treatment of all incarcerated individuals, regardless of their financial or social standing. Beyond this specific investigation, the appointed investigator will study the standard operating procedures within the facility in order to ensure that they align with the principles of integrity, impartiality, and fairness that are fundamental to the correctional system. Operational practices must be consistently applied across all 243 correctional facilities in the country.

The National Commissioner emphasized that the Department of Correctional Services remains steadfast in its mission to administer corrections with accountability and transparency.

Enquiries: Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327 enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za

