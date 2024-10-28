Paul T. O’Neill Named to 2024 New York Metro Super Lawyers List for Schools & Education Law

Paul T. O'Neill, Partner, Barton Gilman LLP

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul T. O’Neill has been named to the 2024 New York Metro Super Lawyers list, a directory of leading attorneys who are evaluated on various measures of peer recognition and professional achievement, for his legal work in the areas of school and education law. The selection process combines independent research, peer nominations and evaluations, with no more than five percent of each state’s attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list.

Paul serves as co-chair of the firm’s Education Law group and is one of the nation’s foremost experts on the legal issues impacting education reform. His professional experience spans the education sector. Paul served for several years as General Counsel of the SUNY Charter Schools Institute, one of the nation’s leading charter school authorizing offices. After this public service, he went into private practice in a boutique national education law firm and moved on to hold positions of Senior Vice President, Chief Regulatory Officer, head education lawyer and Senior Fellow for EdisonLearning, the national school management and services organization. Notably, Paul led Edison’s efforts to engage in the post-Katrina revitalization of public schooling in New Orleans.

At the firm, special education is one of Paul’s primary interests and areas of legal expertise. He frequently advises clients on federal and state laws impacting students with disabilities, and serves as Co-founder and Senior Fellow of the National Center for Special Education in Charter Schools. Paul was the 2024 recipient of the Eileen M. Ahearn Education Visionary Award for special education, which recognizes individuals that champion access and inclusion of students with disabilities in charter schools.

On the academic side, Paul serves on the adjunct faculty of Columbia University’s Teachers College, where he teaches courses on education law and policy, including Designing Charter Schools, Private School Law and Special Education Law & Policy. In 2011, he was honored to receive a Distinguished Alumni Award from Teachers College for achievement within 10 years of graduation.

Committed to community service, Paul helped found charter schools in the South Bronx, Brooklyn, the Lower East Side of Manhattan, and New Orleans. Active in many organizations, Paul has served as a Senior Fellow for the National Center for Special Education in Charter Schools; Trustee for the New York City Autism Charter School; Board Member for the Learning Disabilities Association of New York City; Chair of the Manhattan Charter and Manhattan Charter School II Board of Trustees; member of the Professional Advisory Board for the National Center for Learning Disability; and Chair of the Education & Law Committee for the New York City Bar Association.

