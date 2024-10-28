Has Your Dashboard ‘Hula Figurine’ Stopped Dancing? Monroe Ride Solutions Happily Accepts the Blame

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco’s Monroe Ride Solutions, a leading global supplier of advanced vehicle suspension systems and components, has launched a creative and fun marketing campaign to apologize for dashboard-mounted “hula dancer” figurines that might have stopped dancing – all due to the exceptional ride quality provided by the latest Monroe high-performance suspension systems. The business’s Monroe Intelligent Suspension systems and/or Monroe OE Solutions dampers are factory equipped on millions of vehicles worldwide.

The new campaign is a playful way to communicate that Monroe Ride Solutions is a technology leader in the fast-evolving automotive suspension category. At the center of the campaign is a lighthearted new video featuring one of the countless iconic “dancing hula” figurines affixed to vehicle dashboards around the world. The video is featured on leading social media platforms reaching consumers, vehicle manufacturers, automotive workshop professionals, and others who appreciate the Monroe commitment to deliver the best ride experience.

“Thanks to Monroe Ride Solutions technologies, suspension systems now adapt to changing road conditions and other variables to filter out unwanted ride harshness and vehicle body movements. While these benefits can dramatically improve ride comfort, control and safety, they’re probably not going to be great for the dancing hula figurine market,” said Fei Fei Metzler, Vice President, Product Management, Monroe Ride Solutions. “Our new campaign is a simple but highly effective way to remind vehicle OEMs, drivers and others that Monroe is revolutionizing the driving experience in each new generation of passenger vehicles.”

Viewers of the video and other campaign elements are invited to see the new video on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ep88gwXkMUM and connect with Monroe via the MonroeRideSolutions.com website, where they can learn more about the leading-edge electronic and passive suspension technologies available in many of today’s most popular vehicle models.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

Tenneco

Sesposito@driv.com





Featured the iconic ‘’Hula dancer’’ figurine. Thanks to Monroe Ride Solutions technologies, suspension systems now adapt to changing road conditions and other variables to filter out unwanted ride harshness and vehicle body movement

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ce02f48-d774-400a-92e8-d43ac427b415

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ca9ec00-bbec-440d-8833-feb8d1724e3a

Featured the iconic ‘’Hula dancer’’ figurine Thanks to Monroe Ride Solutions technologies, suspension systems now adapt to changing road conditions and other variables to filter out unwanted ride harshness and vehicle body movement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.