Shooting And Gun Accessories Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

The shooting and gun accessories market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $7.13 billion in 2023 to $7.62 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This historical growth can be linked to increased demand from military and law enforcement sectors, trends in sports shooting, media influence, the expansion of online retail, and various educational initiatives.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Shooting And Gun Accessories Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The shooting and gun accessories market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $10.14 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This expected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as climate and environmental concerns, global security threats, the expansion of e-commerce, rising urbanization, and the influence of social media.

Discover Key Insights and Market Trends with a Free Sample Report of the Global Shooting And Gun Accessories Market:

What Are the Main Factors Driving Shooting And Gun Accessories Market Expansion?

The shooting and gun accessories market is expected to benefit from a rise in territorial activities around the globe. Guns and their accessories serve various purposes, including self-defense, law enforcement, hunting, and sports shooting. As territorial activities increase, the demand for shooting and gun accessories that facilitate these activities is likely to grow, further driving market expansion. This trend reflects a heightened need for effective equipment to support both personal and professional requirements in various contexts.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Shooting And Gun Accessories Market Forward?

Key players in the shooting and gun accessories market include Beretta Holding S.p.A., Remington Arms Company LLC, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., SIG SAUER Inc., Sturm Ruger & Co Inc., Taurus International Manufacturing Inc., Fabrique Nationale Herstal, Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta SpA, Heckler & Koch GmbH, Colt's Manufacturing Company, AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS INC., O.F. Mossberg & Sons lnc., Hatsan Arms Company, Browning Arms Company, Kimber Mfg. Inc., Umarex USA, Savage Arms lnc., Glock Ges.m.b.H., Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Shooting And Gun Accessories Market Size?

Major companies in the shooting and gun accessories market are focusing on developing advanced technologies, including biometric guns, to expand their customer bases and boost sales. Biometric guns utilize recognition technology to ensure that only authorized individuals can operate or access the firearm, enhancing security and safety.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Shooting And Gun Accessories Market?

1) By Type: Air Rifle, Air Pistol, Other Types

2) By Distribution: Online, Offline

3) By End-Use: Law Enforcement, Competitive Sports

North America’s Role as the Foremost Player in the Shooting And Gun Accessories Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Shooting And Gun Accessories Market Definition?

A gun is defined as a weapon consisting of a metal tube designed to fire projectiles, such as bullets or shells, using explosive power. The process of discharging a projectile from a gun is referred to as shooting. Gun accessories encompass various tools or enhancements that improve a gun's performance or precision. Common accessories include sights, scopes, silencers, compensators, and laser pointers, all designed to optimize the functionality and accuracy of firearms.

Overview of the Global Shooting And Gun Accessories Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

