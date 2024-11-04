Amelia Kelly’s novel “Behind the Masks” is available from November 5th

Behind The Mask - Book Cover

On November 5, Amelia Kelly debuts abroad with her first novel. This contemporary work is released after numerous short fiction stories published in Italian

Behind the Masks is the story of a failed attempt to escape from reality” — Midas Quill

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 5, 2024, author Amelia Kelly’s first novel entitled Behid the Masks will be released online. After having published numerous works of fiction in Italy, the author presents herself on the international market with this story characterized by an Italian flavour.Is love through messages on WhatsApp possible? Dancing together, day after day, the steps of a melancholic tango in an intense silence or enjoying joyful laughter, seems the most intriguing game one could wish for. And if each dance is followed by a text message on the smartphone steeped in mystery and poetry when you get home, the whole thing becomes even more engaging and exciting.Daphne and Andrew, a university student and a bohemian architect, are amateur actors in a small Roman theater company and find themselves having to perform an Argentine tango on stage, the symbol of a passionate courtship between the two characters in the Italian comedy A dozen scarlet roses by Aldo De Benedetti.Each of the two faces “real” life daily: work, study, family, taxes, a bored boyfriend, or intrusive friends. But when it comes time to rehearse at the theater, reality seems to fade away to give way to illusion.“Behind the Masks" is the story of a failed attempt to escape from reality. Amelia Kelly reveals to the reader from the first page that he can’t expect a happy ending. Her bet is precisely to be able to involve you anyway in the narrative, page after page. How easy it is to identify with the world of expectations and misunderstandings that characterize the beginning of a relationship, especially when the two lovers project their unfulfilled desires onto each other instead of knowing each other! Perhaps the author focuses precisely on keeping the reader’s attention alive until the end of the story.Synopsis:An amateur theater company. The strong attraction that arises between two actors, thanks to the magic of the Argentine tango that they should dance on stage. Daphne and Andrew come from two extremely different worlds but choose to abandon themselves to emotions and ignore the gap between their lives which could perhaps be overcome by communicating. In their short passionate story, however, communication is often filtered and is made up of glances, secrets, and half-truths, the false image that each one wants to give to others of him/herself. Messages on WhatsApp and romantic poems replace open dialogue.“Behind the Masks” is a diary that shows only the protagonist’s point of view. She is a sociable and curious girl but still rather inexperienced and tied to the traditional values learned in her Italian family. Daphne, having ended the somewhat childish love affair with her boyfriend, ventures into a relationship with a fascinating man, more adult and very far from her simple world.

