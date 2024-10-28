Web Hosting Services Market on Track to Hit $183 Billion by 2027: Powering the Digital Era

Web Hosting Services Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Web Hosting Services Market by Type (Website Builders, Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting, and Others), Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Application (Public Website, Intranet Site, Mobile Application, and Web Application), and End User (Enterprise and Individual): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global web hosting services industry was estimated at $57.46 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $183.05 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08162 The growth of the global web hosting services market is mainly driven by factors such as surge in a number of SMEs around the globe and their efforts to have online presence; proliferation of mobile marketing platforms; rise in demand for managed web hosting services; and availability of web hosting services with excellent server performance and features at cheapest prices. In addition, rise in demand for best hosting services during COVID-19 pandemic is projected to drive the growth of the web hosting services market . However, challenges associated with providing scalability and maintaining uptime may hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, artificial intelligence (AI) in web hosting and rise in adoption of cloud-based gaming solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.The shared hosting segment to dominate by 2027:Based on type, the shared hosting segment contributed to more than one-third of the global web hosting services market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. This is because most of the SMEs prefer such type of web hosting due to the low traffic that they receive on site. The website builders segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 18.0% throughout the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:Based on deployment model, the public cloud segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global Internet hosting services market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. This is attributed to public cloud hosting benefits such as scalability, flexible pricing, extreme reliability, and high performance. Simultaneously, the hybrid cloud segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027, due to the advantages that hybrid cloud provides in contrast with the private and public cloud technology.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/web-hosting-service-market/purchase-options 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗:Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating around two-fifths of the global web hosting services market, due to the presence of key market players such as AT&T, Amazon Web Services, and GoDaddy Inc. along with the emergence of cloud data centers. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to upsurge in the number of small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and rise in adoption of digital platforms in the province.Key players in the industry:AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)Just HostDreamhost Inc.EasyhostGoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY)Google Inc.Amazon Web Services Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)1&1 Internet Inc.InMotion Hosting𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08162 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By type, in 2019 the shared hosting dominated the web hosting services market size . However, the dedicated hosting segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on deployment model, the public cloud generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.On the basis of application, the public website segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the mobile application segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.On the basis of end user, the enterprise segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the individual segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.Region wise, the web hosting services market analysis was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 