Firefighting Drone Market Growing at 10.2% CAGR to Hit USD 2.4 Billion 2022-2031 | Share Analysis, Company Profiles

The firefighting drone market was valued at $0.97 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.

By type, the multi-rotor segment leads the firefighting drone market during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global firefighting drone market generated $0.97 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6645 Drivers Use of advanced drones packs to extinguish wildfireRise in fire-related incidents in oil & gas industryOpportunities Incorporation of new technologies to put out fireRise in long-term contracts and agreementsRestrains Delayed delivery of aircraftHigh capital requirementBased on type, the multi-rotor segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.On the basis of size, the micro drones segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly third-fourths of the market. However, the macro drones segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on propulsion, the electric motor segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the firefighting segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.The global firefighting drone market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 & 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6645 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the multi-rotor segment leads the market during the forecast period.By size, the micro drones segment leads the market during the forecast period.By propulsion, the electric motor segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).By application, the firefighting segment leads the market during the forecast period.North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the firefighting drone market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing firefighting drone market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the firefighting drone market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global firefighting drone market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.The global firefighting drone market report includes an in-depth analysis of the firefighting drone market players such asAeroVironment, Inc.Lockheed Martin CorporationElistairDrone AmplifiedDroneflyBSS Holland B.V.Yuneec Holding Ltd. CompanyDSLRProsTeledyne Technologies IncorporatedDraganfly Inc.EHangVimal FireGuangzhou Walkera Technology Co., Ltd.Skydio, Inc.DJIL3Harris Technologies Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐋𝐢𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lidar-drone-market-A10534 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-defense-system-market-A12507 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/public-safety-drones-market-A10140

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.