Minister Maropene Ramokgopa leads South African delegation at Luanda Summit on Financing for Infrastructure Development in Africa, 28 to 31 Oct

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will lead the South African Government delegation at the Luanda Summit on Financing for Infrastructure Development in Africa, which takes place on 28 – 31 October 2025 in Luanda, Angola.

Convened by H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola and Chairperson of the African Union, the summit will include participation of African leaders, investors, and development partners to accelerate infrastructure financing across the continent. The summit takes place under the overarching theme, “Capital, Corridors, Trade: Investing in Infrastructure for the AfCFTA and Shared Prosperity.”

Minister Ramokgopa’s participation in the summit will advance the Presidential Infrastructure Champion Initiative (PICI) chaired by H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the outcomes of the Development Working Group (DWG) of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, which emphasise infrastructure development and financing for development as crucial levers in fostering inclusive and sustainable development.

