Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Minister Senzo Mchunu brief media on progress in food poisoning investigations, 28 Oct
Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu will Monday, 28 October brief the media to provide progress made with regards to Naledi food poisoning investigations led by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) as part of government’s response to incidents of food poisoning in the country.
Members of the media are invited to the media briefing scheduled as follows:
Date: Monday, 28 October 2024
Time: 9h00
Venue: City Lodge Hotel OR Tambo International Airport – Kempton Park
The two Ministers will be joined by senior officials from various government departments and state bodies involved in the investigations of food poisoning in the country.
For more information and media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 072 432 3792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.