Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $102.9 billion in 2023 to $113.86 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as improvements in crop yield, government policies and subsidies, disease outbreaks, climate conditions, and the globalization of agriculture.

The pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years, projected to reach $169.77 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as environmental and regulatory concerns, the rise of biological and organic solutions, population health and food safety issues, changes in crop patterns, and the impacts of climate change.

The increasing prevalence of crop diseases and pests is expected to drive the growth of the pesticides and other agricultural chemicals market in the future. Crop protection involves implementing various strategies, including the use of pesticides and other methods, to shield crops from damage or loss caused by pests, diseases, weeds, and environmental factors, thereby ensuring optimal agricultural yields and quality. Pesticides and other agricultural chemicals play a crucial role in addressing crop diseases and pests by either directly eliminating or inhibiting the growth of these harmful organisms or by enhancing plant traits to resist them, thus safeguarding crop yields and quality.

Key players in the pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market include Mitsui Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Marubeni Corporation, Bayer AG, Nutrien Ltd., Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Corteva Inc., China National Chemical Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Bharat Rasayan Limited, Sinochem International Corporation, Chemours Inc., FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Nufarm Limited, Nissan Chemical Corporation, Arysta Lifescience Corporation, PI Industries Ltd., Meghmani Organics Limited, Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd., Gowan Co. LLC, Isagro S.p.A., Rallis India Limited, Albaugh LLC, UPL Limited, Rotam Agrochemical Company Ltd., Wynca Group, Insecticides India Limited, Drexel Chemical Co. Inc., Willowood Limited

Key companies in the pesticide and agricultural chemicals market are focusing on creating advanced agrochemical formulations, including environmentally friendly and bio-based alternatives, to address the growing demand for sustainable and effective crop protection solutions. Agrochemical formulations refer to the specific combinations and compositions of chemicals, including pesticides and fertilizers, tailored for agricultural use to improve crop health and productivity.

1) By Type: Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Other Pesticide and Other Agricultural Chemicals

2) By Origin: Synthetic, Bio-Based

3) By Application: Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pesticides and other agricultural chemicals refer to substances used for pest control in agriculture and households (excluding fertilizers). They are employed to protect plants from pests, eliminate weeds and insects, and combat diseases affecting crops.

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market size, pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market drivers and trends, pesticide and other agricultural chemicals competitors' revenues, and pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

