Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market projected to garner $81,223.80 million by 2030

On the basis of industry vertical, the government & education segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 (𝐋𝐌𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $12,793.52 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $81,223.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, major segments, key winning strategies, and competitive landscape. Surge in digitized education, increase in demand for customized learning and focus on cloud deployment model drive the market growth. However, lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped countries restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in usage of internet of things (IoT) present new opportunities in the industry. Based on user type, the enterprises segment held nearly two-thirds of the total share in 2017, and is estimated to continue its leadership position by 2023. On the other hand, the academic segment is expected to register the highest rate with a CAGR of 22.0% from 2017 to 2023.Access to high-speed internet and increase in use of learning management systems among educational universities drive the global learning management systems market size . Furthermore, rise in penetration of smartphones and laptops across the globe and development of the digital education industry globally are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. However, poor internet connectivity in remote areas hampers the growth of the market. Moreover, the adoption of learning management systems from students to pursue the educational degrees is one of the major growth factors of the LMS market. By deployment mode, the cloud segment acquired major share. Increase in mobile population and distributed workforce encourages the demand for e-learning or online training in the academic and corporate sector. Further, the benefits of cost and accessibility, and increasing technological advancements in learning platforms have encouraged the users to upgrade their traditional LMS to a more contemporary LMS. This has resulted in the growth of the learning management systems market during the forecasted period.Based on industry vertical, the government & education segment held the major revenue share in 2017, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share. This region is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would register the highest CAGR of 20.8% from 2017 to 2023. The research also analyzes retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, IT & telecom, and others.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Blackboard Inc.Callidus Software Inc.Epignosis LLCJohn Wiley & Sons, Inc.Oracle CorporationJzero Solutions Ltd.Paradiso SolutionsSABA Software, Inc.SAP SESumtotal Systems, LLC Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. High demand for LMS solutions and growth in the education sector, which include web-based and distance learning modules, are expected to drive the growth of the LMS industry in this region.The demand for learning management systems has increased considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is attributed to increase in accessibility towards learning management among consumers and initiatives by governing bodies across the globe to curb the spread of virus by initiating online educations and exams. Moreover, learning management systems method is expected to be intact by economic downturn, and is anticipated to remain high during forecast period. Thus, these factors promote the growth of the learning management systems industry during the pandemic situation. Furthermore, the global learning management systems market is in its developing phase, and exhibits high growth potential, due to rise in need for educational platforms among students, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Blackboard, Inc., an American educational technology company announced that it will introduce Blackboard Reach, a new solution for K-12 institutions, in October 2020. The goal of the solution is to make it easier for parents to engage with instructors and have meaningful, in-person conversations. In addition, as several institutions were closed to maintain social distancing, schools and universities shifted their focus towards online coaching and adopted systems, which promote potential of the learning management systems market.Based on the region, North America held the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the total market share. This region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Contrarily, the Asia-Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 23.2% from 2017 to 2023.

